Name: Bri Marcum

City of Residence: Lebanon, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Other

Office Sought: Lebanon City Council

Campaign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/electbrimarcum

Why should you be elected?

I believe my background in community service, professional skill set and personally experiencing some of the same challenges as my neighbors will bring a unique perspective to our local government. As the only candidate running for Lebanon City Council not affiliated with a party I pledge to put people over politics and humanity first. Lebanon has become my home and I want to ensure it’s a safe, desirable place to live, work and play for everyone regardless of income level, race, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, ethnicity or abilities.

What are you top three priorities?

Economic development:

We need to provide much needed resources, COVID relief funds, tackle staffing shortages and increase tourism to help our local businesses recover. It’s also essential that our community grows at a rate that’s best for the residents, is sustainable, at a pace that won’t overwhelm our school system and that we get our residents more involved with the decision making. How do you want us to grow and where? What is the economic value we want out of it? Whatever direction we choose to go in, it needs to be the citizens’ choice and for the benefit of our entire community, not about appeasing big developers.



Address irresponsible spending and unnecessary measures:

I will follow the city charter, only spend taxpayer money on affordable outcomes for the good of all Lebanon and will not be influenced by extremist or special interest groups.



Create more activities for our children:

It’s important that children of all abilities and developmental stages have nurturing, safe environments to play. Utilizing grants and sponsorships, I will work to create more outdoor recreational spaces for children and teens, improve existing parks and elevate our playgrounds to be accessible and inclusive for all.

Biography:

I moved to Lebanon eight years ago with my husband, who was born and raised here, and our now 12 year old daughter. My professional background has mainly been in Health IT, specializing in software implementation, for several of the area’s largest healthcare groups. I’ve spent much of my adulthood organizing or volunteering for farmworkers’ rights, immigrant rights, teach-ins and homeless outreach programs in the Cincinnati and Columbus areas. Some of the organizations I’ve volunteered for or supported are Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, AVFTI, Equality Ohio, Planned Parenthood, Cincinnati Interfaith Workers Center and the Cincinnati’s Families Belong Together march. I was also an organizer for the recent March for Reproductive Rights in Mason and currently organize food & supply drives for Lebanon families in need.