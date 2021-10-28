Name: Alecia Lipton

City of Residence: Lebanon, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Lebanon City Council

Campaign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lipton4Lebanon

Campaign Website: https://www.lipton4lebanon.org/

Why should you be elected?

I will work to ensure that Lebanon City Council follows the City Charter and bylaws while acting only on the best interest of the City – not on personal causes or political stepping stones. In recent months our current council has gone rogue in making decisions outside of their role. I will work to keep City Council transparent, fair and fiscally responsible with tax payer funds. Although City Council is a non-partisan election, we currently have a case of “group-think” and the unwillingness to recognize all constituents. I will challenge the group think and make sure that all voices are heard and reviewed.

What are you top three priorities?

Alecia Lipton is running on three platforms: Equality, Governance, and Preservation. The first pillar is EQUALITY. A firm believer in the idea that all citizens deserve the same rights and opportunities, Lipton pledges to push for the creation of a Human Rights Commission within City Council, and will work to ensure that all Lebanon residents have a voice, are treated equally, and are made to feel welcome in our City. The first step to resolving an issue is acknowledging that we have one, and Lipton understands the importance of recognizing where Lebanon, as a community, falls short of identifying areas to improve. Lipton stands by those who have felt ignored, scared, discriminated against, and victimized. Therefore, the development of the Human Rights Commission will be one of the first changes to take place.



The second pillar is GOVERNANCE. Lipton acknowledges the concern that our current council has gone rogue, engaging in behaviors that do not support the best interests of the City. She supports the fact that local city government has distinct guidelines in what they can and cannot do. Lipton vows to keep personal interests out of city decisions and will not use the position as a stepping stone for future personal or political gains. Lipton will work to keep the council accountable to citizens by following the guidelines set forth in the City Charter. In following the charter, Lipton will work to keep City Council transparent, fair, and fiscally responsible with taxpayer funds. Although City Council is a non-partisan election, we currently have a case of “group-think” and the unwillingness to recognize all constituents. Lipton will challenge the groupthink and make sure that all voices are heard and reviewed.



The third pillar is PRESERVATION. Lipton looks forward to working alongside citizens, local businesses, the City, and the State of Ohio to help preserve and promote our unique downtown area and the community as a whole. Lebanon is home to over 20,000 households, all of which benefit when individuals visit and spend money in our downtown shops, restaurants, and local attractions. Lipton believes that Preservation will make Lebanon a destination City for visitors and families looking for a place to call home.

Biography:

Alecia Lipton and her husband, Mark, have lived in Lebanon since 2015 (Lipton also called Lebanon home from 1996 – 2006). She is a graduate of Morehead State University, Miami University, and the University of Cincinnati (holding a bachelors degree in Communication and a masters degree in Healthcare Administration). She has served as the Director of Public Relations at Hoxworth Blood Center since 2008, and worked with Main Street Lebanon January – August of 2021. Alecia and Mark have 7 grown children that now live on their own in the Cincinnati area. They share their home with their two dogs, Shunie & Charlie. The Lipton’s recently moved Alecia’s mother, Susan Koch, to Lebanon. Susan left her home of 53 years in Greenfield, Ohio and is looking forward to new friends and experiences in her new City.