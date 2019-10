MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A candidate forum will be held Monday evening at the Miami Township branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

The forum is presented by the League of Women Voters.

It will run from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm and invited candidates include State Representative candidates from the 42nd District, Niraj Antani and Zack Dickerson, as well as candidates for Montgomery County Commissioner, Doug Barry and Carolyn Rice.