Name: Rob Scott

City of Residence: Kettering, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Kettering Clerk of Court

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ketteringclerk

Campaign Website: http://www.RobScott.us

Why should you be elected?

Since being appointed clerk in January 2021, I have implemented cost saving measures saving over $200,000 just in 2021 and increased court collections by 23% ($400,000) in four months. Under my leadership, the clerk’s office always has and will remain 100% debt free.



Also, helped coordinate the STAYPUT Program, the area’s only eviction assistance program utilizing a clerk’s office, saving more than 100 families being evicted from their homes and disbursing almost $500,000 to landlords.



Currently implementing new court technology in partnership with the Montgomery County Clerk of Court creating a paperless court with electronic filing, text message notifications, more offering streamlined customer service.



I’m endorsed by all four nonpartisan FOP lodges in the jurisdiction (Centerville FOP, Kettering FOP, Moraine FOP and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office FOP), Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley, Kettering Mayor Don Patterson, Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton, and all three Washington Twp. Trustees Dale Berry, Sharon Lowry, Scott Paulson.

What are you top three priorities?

1. Saving taxpayer monies 2. Implementing new court technologies 3. Improving access to justice



Saving taxpayer money: Implemented several budget saving measures resulting in more than $200,000 savings being given back for 2021. Increased court collections by 23% in four months, bringing an additional $400,000 in revenues. Created a new process for the collections of court costs and fines allowing for an easier customer friendly platform. Spearheading an amnesty program allowing for the court to clear cases and to collect aging debt more than 20 years old.



Implementing new court technology: Creating a paperless court offering electronic filing, digital signatures and more by partnering with county on new state-of-the-art case management system. Offering text message notifications connecting residents with different functions of the court. Digitizing more than 50 years of past court records. Implemented new secure digital fax service saving monies and ensuring 24/7 uninterrupted operations for fax filings. Represent all the Clerks of Court on the Montgomery County E-Warrant Working Group implementing digitals warrants throughout the county.



Improving access to justice: Implemented Customer Service Center providing info on legal resources, helpful guides and more to citizens. Partnered with National Expungement Database Center service to provide low-cost access to seal court records. Helped coordinate and create the Eviction Assistance Program for tenants and landlords, that already has saved more than 100 families homes and disbursed almost $500,000 to landlords. Provide on second and third Mondays of the month, in partnership with the county clerk, onsite staff to assist in directing citizens to needed services ranging from legal to credit repair, all at no cost.

Biography:

Rob Scott serves as the Clerk of Court for the Kettering Municipal Court. The Court’s jurisdiction encompasses the cities of Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Township on criminal and civil matters. As Clerk, Scott is the ministerial officer charged with the custody and certification of the Court’s record, has the responsibility for collecting Court fines and fees owed, is empowered to issue Writs and Process, oversees a staff of nine deputy clerks, and manages an operating budget of $1.1 million.







Scott is a member of the National Association of Court Management, the Ohio Municipal / County Court Clerks Association, Southwest Ohio Clerk of Courts Association, and many more. He is engaged on issues presented to the Court on a national, state and regional level.



COMMUNITY LEADER & LIFELONG RESIDENT





Growing up in Kettering and being a fourth-generation resident, Rob always had the dream to serve his hometown as an elected official. Scott was elected to Kettering City Council in 2011 and was elected to two more terms, serving almost 10 years on Council. He was appointed by his fellow council members to serve as Vice Mayor and was on the First Tier Suburbs Committee for the Dayton area, Public Service Committee, and member of South Suburban Coalition. Also, Rob serves in the Ohio Army National Guard.

SEASONED ATTORNEY & SMALL BUSINESS OWNER



Scott has been a licensed attorney in Ohio for nearly 11 years serving as Of Counsel for Oldham & Deitering, LLC. He focuses on civil and criminal law, including family law, probate, real estate, small business and more. During the course of his practice, Rob has handled thousands of cases from the municipal court level to the Ohio Supreme Court. In addition to practicing law, Scott owns a small business, R. Scott Associates, LLC, focusing on small business lending and public affairs work advocating on taxpayer issues and efficient government.

PRODUCT OF THE MIAMI VALLEY

Scott attended Kettering City Schools and graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School in 2000. He continued his education in the Miami Valley receiving a full academic scholarship. He attended Sinclair Community College and Wright State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Urban Affairs. In 2010, Scott graduated with honors with a Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law. While in law school, Scott won the 2009 Moot Court Competition, served on the Dayton School of Law Moot Court Team, was the Student Bar Association Class President, and was member of the Federalist Society and Christian Legal Society. Before law school, Scott worked his way through his undergraduate education as a copy editor at the Dayton Daily News and running his own small landscaping company.

ACTIVIST FOR TAXPAYERS, SMALLER GOVERNMENT & SMALL BUSINESS

After graduating in 2005 from Wright State University, Scott served as a legislative aide in the Ohio House of Representatives and was a member of the prestigious Legislative Service Commission (LSC) Fellowship Program. Also, Rob served as a Deputy Press Secretary of an Ohio gubernatorial campaign, started one of the largest grassroots organizations in the Dayton area, served on several statewide ballot committees, and was actively involved in grassroots issues in the Dayton area and Ohio.

In 2016, Rob served as the State Director of Donald J. Trump’s Presidential campaign in Ohio. Following the campaign, Scott continued to serve President Trump and his administration as the Great Lakes Regional Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) overseeing SBA’s operations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. As the Regional Administrator, Rob supervised over 108 Federal employees and oversaw the implementation of nearly $100 billion dollars in CARES Act funding via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs throughout the region. Also, Scott promoted SBA’s capital programs and federal procurement opportunities for small businesses. In early December, like Scott did in 2016, along with 17 other electors from across Ohio, Rob served in the Presidential Electoral College.

AWARDS, ACCOLADES & MORE

In 2015, Scott received the Dayton Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Award and in 2017 he received from the American Association of Political Consultant’s Forty Under 40 Award. Also, in 2020, Rob received a prestigious honor being named a Commodore by the State of Ohio, approved by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Rob is a recipient of the honorary Key Award in Journalism and Dayton Daily News Centennial Scholar. Scott is a former weekly columnist for the Dayton City Paper and syndicated columnist for Brown Newspapers, Inc. He has been published and interviewed by 100s of media outlets on topics ranging from politics to law and small business and public policy.





Rob is a member of the Kettering Rotary Club, the Dayton Masonic Lodge #147, the National Rifle Association (NRA), Ohio Bar Association, Federalist Society, Christian Legal Society, and other organizations. Scott is a Christian and worships at the Dayton Vineyard Fellowship. He resides in Kettering and his hobbies include boxing, golf, riding his motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler.