Huber Heights Mayor: Glenn Otto

Name: Glenn Otto

City of Residence: Huber Heights, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Huber Heights Mayor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottoformayor

Why should you be elected?

I believe that Huber Heights deserves a Mayor that is focused on improving the quality of life for it’s residents through a focus on the betterment of public services such as infrastructure, parks and recreation programing, Senior Center and Community Center improvements, and revitalization in older parts of our community while working with outside agencies to find new opportunities for responsible growth. I feel that the position of Mayor requires the availability and desire to dedicate the time to work with residents, businesses and outside agencies and I am fortunate to have the flexibility in schedule to accomplish that.

Top Three Priorities:

I would like to continue advocating my desire to provide focus on funding the infrastructure improvements; such as roads, sidewalks and water infrastructure, that our community desperately needs.



I want to fully bring the “Open, Honest and Transparent” government that the City trumpets to it’s residents by moving to greatly increase communication between the City of Huber Heights and the residents.



I also believe that we can increase our community pride by working to revitalize many older parts of our community to make our city more visually appealing to residents, businesses and those who visit, along with improvements of streetscapes and points of entry into our community.

Biography:

My wife and I are veterans and have been residents, business owners and actively involved in Huber Heights since 1994. I have enjoyed many years of coaching youth football and baseball, and volunteering with many community organizations. We have 3 wonderful sons who have all graduated from Wayne High School, and are following careers in engineering and military service. I have proudly served the City of Huber Heights as a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals, Vice-Chair of the Ordinance Review Commission (twice) and have served the people of Huber Heights as an At Large Councilmember for 6 years.