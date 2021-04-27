Huber Heights City Council Ward 3: Frank Wylie

Name: Frank Wylie

City of Residence: Huber Heights, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Huber Heights City Council Ward 3

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wylie-for-Ward-3-181069790116418/

Why should you be elected?

I want my Ward 3 and Huber Heights neighbors to have a voice and representative they can be proud of. I want to help lead the city with integrity and continue to grow responsibility. I have lived in Huber Heights for 10 years and volunteered for 9 of those with the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation to support our kids and nonprofit organizations. I believe in responsible representation and will work hard to ensure that I am a good steward of your trust and resources. I will be approachable and responsive. I want to be your representative and ask for your support on May 4th and again on November 2nd. Thank you.

Top Three Priorities:

Enhance Gary Sherman Park to increase family and community friendly options and engagement.

The responsible and community involved development at Taylorsville and Troy Pike.

Work with city staff and the police department to ensure resources to adequately address and not merely identity dangerous traffic issues in our city so that they can be more proactive as they have mentioned in the town hall meeting.

Biography:

I have worked in the behavioral health field for 23 years with a primary and current focus on Substance Use disorder treatment. I am married with four children (all of which will be Wayne graduates). I have an earned bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Toledo and a Master’s of Science in Criminal Justice specializing in Forensic Psychology. I am an independently licensed chemical dependency counselor- clinical supervisor. I moved to Huber Heights in 2011 and come from small-town roots in Port Clinton/Catawba Island, Ohio. I value being in a small town and community feel and hard work.