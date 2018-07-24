Greene County levies approved to appear on ballot

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) –Greene County Commissioners placed four levy renewals on the November ballot.
The Xenia Daily Gazette reports at their July 19 meeting, Greene County Commissioners took the final procedural steps to place the measures on the ballot.
The four levies to be placed on the November 6 ballot are:
- Children Services levy – 1.5 mills for 5 years; renewal – to continue the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children
- Council on Aging levy – 1.4 mills for 5 years; renewal – to provide services to citizens including emergency response systems, home-delivered meals, in-home care, caregiver support and respite, and adult day care
- Developmental Disabilities levy – 3.5 mills for 5 years; renewal – in support of programs like Four Oaks Early Intervention, the Atrium, Greene, Inc. and Communities Services Facilities
- Greene Memorial Hospital levy – 0.5 mill for 5 years; renewal – for the purchasing of equipment for use by emergency, nursing, cancer and women’s health services