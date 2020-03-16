Greene County Commission: Rick Perales

Name: Rick Perales

City of Residence: Beavercreek, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Greene County Commission

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/rperales59

Twitter: https://twitter.com/voteperales

Webpage: http://www.peralesforohio.com

Why should you be elected?

-Qualifications: I am by far the most qualified candidate for this position. My former elected positions – Beavercreek Mayor (2 yrs), Greene County Commissioner (8 yrs) and Ohio State Representative (7 yrs, termed-out at end of 2020) has afforded me the experience, knowledge and contacts to make immediate and positive impacts in Greene County.

-Endorsements: No one can be successful as an elected official by themselves. It takes teamwork. My colleagues at the State and local level know that I will work with them to get things done. They know this because they’ve experienced it. This point is illustrated by the fact that I have earned endorsements from Greene County Sheriff Fischer, Commissioner Koogler, as well as the Mayors from Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Clifton, Fairborn, Cedarville, Jamestown and Xenia.

-Most importantly – SERVICE: I’ve served my entire life, first in the military, then as an elected official. I truly enjoy serving and I’m good at it. I like to listen to my constituents and find solutions to their issues. As I am statutorily term-limited as a State Representative, I feel called to continue my service in my community – Greene County.

Top Three Priorities:

WPAFB:

My focus will be Wright Patterson AFB, the single site largest employer in Ohio with 30,000 employees and a $16B regional economic impact. It’s impact on Greene County and surrounding areas is immense. I will ensure Ohio’s officials–federal, state and local officials continue to work together assuring WPAFB is properly situated to be attractive for mission relocation and/or future BRAC opportunities. As a Commissioner, I led a regional coalition to San Antonio during the BRAC 2005 win ensuring the required personnel and skills came to our region along with the 1,200 new jobs. I have been instrumental in numerous bills making Ohio one of the top military/veteran-friendly states in the country. We must be diligent with our support of WPAFB. The jobs that come to WPAFB are sustainable for decades as long as we keep our region military supportive/friendly. These jobs create wealth and help sustain and improve our schools and infrastructure, while supporting our women and men in uniform.



Economic Development:

Ensuring that the Greene County is attractive to businesses, events and potential residents. County government ties into all aspects of Economic Development. Working with local governments to ensuring our infrastructure is sound – water, sewer and roads. Extending infrastructure where strategically appropriate for smart development. Upgrading our airport for business opportunities, as well as recreational use. Supporting our schools to the best of our authorized ability. Working with all authorities to have the best amenities – parks, bike trails, soccer fields, etc. We also need to work with all county jurisdictions to ensure our constituents have adequate public safety, health department, and emergency response services.



Workforce Development:

Tied closely to the economic development priority is workforce development. In order to bring companies and jobs to Greene County, Wright Patterson AFB-related or other, we must have an adequate workforce. This is currently a problem in Ohio. We need an educated, trained and drug free workforce. We need to work with our educational institutions at all level (K-12, Vocational, Community Colleges and Universities) to match industry needs with educational/training program. We have initiated programs and grants for these types of endeavors at the state level. We need to carry this strategy to the County level. The County can also help support STEM programs; work with business to get students exposed to all kinds of careers earlier, and establish work internships where possible.

Biography:

Rick Perales is serving his fourth and final term in the Ohio House due to statutory term limits. He serves the 73rd House District, which includes the western portion of Greene County, including Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Representative Perales retired from the United States Air Force in 1997, his military career culminating as Commander of the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Along with being inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2010, Representative Perales has been awarded numerous military awards and honors including two meritorious service medals. He served as the Mayor of the City of Beavercreek from 2002-2003, and then served as Greene County Commissioner for eight years. Representative Perales led the Beavercreek Visioning strategy as Mayor, led a coalition of regional officials in the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure efforts in San Antonio, and has authored landmark legislation for the region and military/veterans as a State Representative. During this same time, Representative Perales also held the position of Executive Director of Facilities, and then Campus Planning and Real Estate Director at the University of Dayton, leading the unprecedented campus expansion and revival.

Perales has been active in numerous community organizations, including the Red Cross, St. Joseph Children’s Treatment Center, Victoria Theater, Greene County United Way, Dayton Public Schools Facility Steering Committee, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He was named one of the Dayton region’s Top 25 Most Influential People of the Decade in 2009; AMVET 2014 Legislator of the Year; Veteran of Influence, 2016; Secret Service Directors Impact Award 2018; American Legion 2018 Legislator of the Year, and the Ohio Aviation Association 2019 Legislator of the Year.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction from Auburn University and his Master of Science degree in International Relations from Troy State University.

Representative Perales and his wife, Becka, reside in Beavercreek. They have four children, and seven grandchildren.