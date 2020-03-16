Greene County Commission: Collin Morrow

Name: Colin Morrow

City of Residence: Fairborn, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Greene County Commission

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/morrowforgreenecounty/

Why should you be elected?

Greene County is home. It is where I work supporting our military and defense industry. It’s where my wife Karyn and I raise our son. It’s where I have come home after a combat deployments or weekend duty as a Brigade Commander in the US Army Reserve. It’s where I celebrate the accomplishments of our neighbors, our city, our county and the state of Ohio. I’m running for Greene County Commissioner because Greene County matters to me. I have proven leadership in the private and public sector, through service to my country, and through local and community initiatives as Deputy Mayor of Fairborn and a member of the Fairborn City Council. I believe that by being transparent and deliberate in our decisions, we can and will maintain lower property taxes and meet the infrastructure, resource and operational needs of our Townships, Villages, and Cities and our citizens. The result will be investment back into our communities through new business, new families and home ownership.

Top Three Priorities:

1) Maintain low taxes. Reduce property taxes

2) Economic Development

3) infrastructure investment

Biography:

I’m a defense contractor, a career Soldier of 33+ years, the Deputy Mayor of Fairborn. Greene County has been my home base since the late 1990s when my father retired from the Air Force and I met my wife, Karyn, a social worker, and we chose Fairborn to raise our son, Patrick. I am a graduate of Wright State University (M.A. in International and Comparative Politics), The Army War College (MS in Strategic Studies). I currently hold the rank of Colonel in the US Army Reserve, I am a Brigade Commander and have deployed to Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq. I support the Air Force Research Lab as a defense contractor, serve as the Deputy Mayor for Fairborn and am a member of the Fairborn City Council, as well as sit on the Greene County Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission Executive Committee. I hold life memberships in the American Legion, AMVETS, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. When we are not watching our son run track or perform in a local theater production, I enjoy exploring the running trails throughout Greene County, sitting on my back porch reading a good book, or catching dinner and a movie with my wife.