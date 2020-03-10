Greene County Clerk of Courts: Christy Ahrens

Name: Christy Ahrens

City of Residence: Beavercreek, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Greene County Clerk of Courts

Facebook Page: http://www.facebook.com/AhrensClerk

Twitter: http://twitter.com@AhrensClerk

Why should you be elected?

Former Greene County Clerk of Court, Terri Mazur, selected me join her team in 2014, and under her mentorship, I learned the importance of the duties of the Clerk of Courts office, and the paramount importance of accuracy, timeliness and respect for procedures and law within all of the divisions of Greene County. I worked in Ms. Mazur’s office until 2017, until I accepted a position working for Judge Adolfo Tornichio as Deputy Clerk. In 2018, I was promoted to Chief Deputy Clerk of the Greene County Juvenile Court and currently am serving in that position today managing a staff of 12 Deputy Clerks. Some of my key accomplishments in this position are; (1) Improving customer service by reorganizing the office and identifying procedural improvements, (2) Assisted with the implementation of a new case management and paperless filing system and, (3) at present, working toward the creation of an e-filing component for the court.

Top Three Priorities:

I have the hands-on knowledge, experience, and confidence in my abilities to bring back the high standards to the office of Greene County Clerk of Courts. I will do so by ensuring; (1) Court documents will be processed timely and accurately, (2) Financial oversight will consist of a hands-on approach ensuring that the $20M per year collected through the Clerk of Courts’ office is spent wisely, (3) The creation of a coordinated education, development and mentorship plan to reduce turnover and increase morale, and, (4) My top priority will be the elimination of the automated phone system and evaluation of the office hours to develop interactive customer service. I will also reinstate and perform essential duties of this office that have lapsed–swearing in jurors and staying abreast of changing mandates–to ease the operations of the court processes. I have experienced firsthand how the Clerk of Courts Office is a fundamental part of the judicial system, which is why it is with my great honor I announce that Terri Mazur, former Greene County Clerk of Courts, endorses me to become the next Greene County Clerk of Courts.

Biography:

I have been a resident of Greene County most of my life – my dad was in the Air Force, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base three times and retired here.

I am a graduate of Beavercreek High School and Wright State University. I also have one son, Dean, who graduated from Miami University last year.

In 2006 I was appointed the Beavercreek Township Fiscal Officer and have been re-elected to that position continuously until I decided not to run for re-election last year. Responsible for a $25 million dollar budget, my term will end March 31 of this year. Since 2014, I have worked in the Greene County Clerk of Courts Office, the Greene County Treasurer’s Office and at the Greene County Juvenile Court. I have a vested interested in Greene County and a solid background in the Clerk of Courts office.