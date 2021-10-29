Name: Bonnie Gunckel-Koogle

City of Residence: Germantown, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan

Office Sought: Germantown Mayor

Why should you be elected?

Germantown’s history and small-town charm are why so many of us are proud to call it home. I love this beautiful place and have been actively involved in various capacities for years. It was my pleasure to support my husband’s service to the city during his 15 years on City Council, and then to step into his vacated Council Member seat after his passing, a little more than a year and a half ago. Prior to that, my service was mostly behind the scenes through special committees and local boards. As Mayor, I will work to balance our community’s historical charm with the future-oriented needs of its members. Everyone matters here, from our youngest new additions to school-aged youth, young adults, families, and the elderly. To incorporate perspectives from across the lifespan will take a significant investment of time and energy, and a commitment to working collaboratively with members of the council, our city manager and staff, and the community at large. I believe my record of service has demonstrated such a collaborative spirit. Becoming Mayor would be a continuation of my longstanding investment into our community, and the best way for to hopefully help guide our city into the future.

What are you top three priorities?

My first priority as Mayor will be to build on the significant strides our current Mayor and City Council have made in improving our town infrastructure. We need to continue improvements to our streets, as well as our water and sewer systems.



Secondly, Germantown is quite fortunate to have quality police and fire departments, and it will be vital that we can continue to attract and retain qualified and committed public servants.



Thirdly, I will continue to champion our ability to provide community-wide recreational parks and services. Currently, those include three major parks and sporting venues, our swimming pool, and a senior center. We also have key decisions coming up regarding the re-purposing of the historical Camp Miami / Miami Military Institute, and the restoration of our unique inverted covered bridge to the National Historic Registry. Funding for our parks is very important! The 1/2 mill replacement levy is on the ballot in November, which the citizens will hopefully support by voting to continue current funding levels. We will also seek additional grants and funding streams to ensure these treasured resources can serve our community’s needs well into the future.

Biography:

My family’s history is tied to the founding of Germantown, which I’ve called “home” all my life. It has been my pleasure to serve on Germantown’s City Council for the last year and a half, and to support my husband during his 15 years of City Council service. It would be my honor to help guide Germantown’s future as its Mayor. Additional areas of community service over the years include:



• Five years of service on the board of The Historical Society of Germantown.

• Three years, Twin Valley Heritage Foundation board.

• Founding member of the Saturday Night Out Event committee.

• 17 years, small business Owner/Operator, Gunckel Heritage Bed and Breakfast.

• 10 years’ experience in medical office management.

• Former licensed Realtor and rental property owner/ manager.