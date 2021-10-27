Name: Brian Wafzig

City of Residence: Germantown, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan

Office Sought: Germantown City Council

Why should you be elected?

I am a lifelong resident of Germantown and strongly believe that the most effective government is local government. As a council member, I strive to improve the lives of our residents on a daily basis. I have always had a passion for local government and want to use that passion to enact positive change for the Germantown community. I have served on Council since 2010 and have been intimately involved in nearly every significant action taken since I was elected. I don’t simply show up to meetings and cast my vote; I proactively seek out solutions to help improve your local government. I also will take responsibility when issues arise or our residents are seeking action from Council.

What are you top three priorities?

My top three priorities are the continued investment in infrastructure, the hiring and retention of our essential employees, and providing support and services to our local businesses as much as possible.

Biography:

Lifelong Germantown resident, Valley View graduate, and current Council Member; married to Jessica with two children; graduated from Miami University and UD with a Master of Public Administration degree; currently employed at WPAFB as a Contracting Officer.