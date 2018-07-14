Five Rivers MetroParks votes to ask taxpayers for more money in November

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks took action on placing a levy on the November ballot.

At its July regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the Five Rivers MetroParks Board of Park Commissioners took the first of two required votes to place a levy on the Nov. 6, 2018, ballot.

The Board unanimously voted in favor of requesting the Montgomery County Auditor to certify the amount the levy, a 10-year replacement of MetroParks’ existing 1.8-mill levy, with an additional 0.2 mills.

Five Rivers MetroParks says this will generate adequate resources to carry out its mission of protecting the region’s natural heritage and providing outdoor experiences that inspire a personal connection to nature.

“We depend on our local levy for about 80 percent of MetroParks’ revenue,” Board President Alan Pippenger said. “Everything we do — protecting green space, providing clean and safe parks, and offering outdoor recreation and education for residents of all ages — is made possible by our levy.”

The last levy, placed on the ballot by the park system in 2009, was approved by nearly 71 percent of county voters. If the proposed replacement levy is approved by voters in November, the cost to property owners will be $1.24 a month more per $100,000 of property value, according to Five Rivers MetroParks.

Executive Director Rebecca Benná said, “Our recently adopted 10-year Master Plan was developed with extensive input from residents and community leaders. The plan provides direction to ensure we’re focusing MetroParks’ services, planning efforts and available resources on the things the community values.”

Five Rivers MetroParks currently manages more than 16,000 acres of natural areas; 160 miles of trails for hiking, walking, backpacking, horseback riding, mountain biking, cycling and cross-country skiing; and a significant portion of the region’s 270 miles of river corridor.

Five Rivers MetroParks had more than 3.6 million visitors last year, and more than 300,000 people attended MetroParks programs and events.

The Board is scheduled to take its second required vote to place the issue on the November ballot in early August before the filing deadline of August 8.