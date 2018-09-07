First Ohio gubernatorial debate to take place at University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The first gubernatorial debate between Mike DeWine and Richard Cordray will be held at the University of Dayton

The event will be held September 19 at 7 pm at the UD River Campus.

“The University is honored to be selected to provide a venue for civil discourse about issues facing our state and excited about the opportunity to showcase the University of Dayton statewide,” University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina said.

Debate moderators and panelists will be announced at a later date.

The event is invitation-only and no public tickets will be available.

This will be the first of three debates between the candidates. They will debate again October 1 at Marietta College and October 8 at Cleveland State University.