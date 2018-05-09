Fairchild wins seat on Dayton City Commission

Darryl Fairchild wins the seat for the Dayton City Commission.

Darryl Fairchild and Daryl Ward are both local pastors, determined to fix some of the cities biggest problems, like, neighborhood blight, public education and work force development.

They are running against each other for the open Dayton City Commissioner seat. Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams announced his resignation Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

Fairchild previously ran for a commission seat in 2015.

He’s also served as pastor of Bellbrook United Methodist Church and has spent years working as a community organizer.

He says getting a plan in place fast would be his top priority.

The winner will start immediately and finish out the rest of Williams’ three-year term.



