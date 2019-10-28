Englewood Mayoral Candidate: Mike Klingler

Name: Mike Klingler
City of Residence: Englewood
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Sought: Mayor
Facebook: http://facebook.com/KlinglerforMayor
Why should you be elected?
Englewood is a good place to live. However, it is time for a change. I want to bring more long term planning to the city along with enthusiasm to get more community involvement.
Top Three Priorities:
- Listen to our constituents
- Encourage council meeting participation
- Promote more consistent zoning and ordinance enforcement
Biography:
- 15 Year resident of Englewood
- Currently Real Estate Agent for Keller Williams
- 25 years in manufacturing including management
- US Air Force veteran
- BS in Business Management, AAS electronics
- Volunteer as Tax preparer and for Rotary Projects