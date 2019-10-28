Breaking News
Englewood Mayoral Candidate: Mike Klingler

YLEH: Candidate Profiles
Mike Klingler

Name: Mike Klingler

City of Residence: Englewood

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mayor

Facebook: http://facebook.com/KlinglerforMayor

Why should you be elected?

Englewood is a good place to live. However, it is time for a change. I want to bring more long term planning to the city along with enthusiasm to get more community involvement.

Top Three Priorities:

  • Listen to our constituents
  • Encourage council meeting participation
  • Promote more consistent zoning and ordinance enforcement

Biography:

  • 15 Year resident of Englewood
  • Currently Real Estate Agent for Keller Williams
  • 25 years in manufacturing including management
  • US Air Force veteran
  • BS in Business Management, AAS electronics
  • Volunteer as Tax preparer and for Rotary Projects

