Name: Solomon Hill

City of Residence: Englewood, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Englewood City Council

Campaign Website: http://votesolomonhill.com

Why should you be elected?

I am not your cookie-cutter politician — I am a person of strong character and integrity, who is guided by a solid moral compass and is committed to improving the well-being of all citizens of Englewood.



I am an educator, a business owner, a man of faith, a devoted family member, and a proud citizen and resident of Englewood.

What are you top three priorities?

Working together with Englewood community to:



1. Grow opportunities for small businesses and business development



2. Increase the economic, mental, emotional and spiritual state of the city



3. To continue to update infrastructure, public roads, recreational parks, etc.



What specific plans do I have to address those top priorities?



Grow opportunities for small businesses and business development. Continue to meet with local business owners. Seek potential corporations to come to Englewood.



Increase the economic, mental, emotional and spiritual state of the city. Continue to create more cultural and social events.



To continue to update infrastructure, public roads, recreational parks, etc. Seek local, state and federal funding to update Englewood infrastructure

Biography:

I grew up in New Bern, North Carolina, and graduated from Forest Park High School in Virginia. I lost my father at a very young age and through that tragedy was raised solely by my mother.



I was raised to value education and to give back to the community. The values taught and instilled in me led me to be a productive citizen through my hard work and commitment to mankind. My first entrepreneurial endeavor was at the age of 8, when I sold hygiene products such as black soap, body fragrance oils, etc.



At 14, I obtained my worker’s permit and became a lifeguard. Since then, I have worked two or three jobs at a time. I am no stranger to hard work. Through those experiences, I have completed my Bachelor’s in social work (B.S.W.) from Benedict College in three years, and then I attended Ohio State University, where I earned my Master’s of social work (MSW) in one year. I am months away from receiving my Doctorate in social work from Millersville University.



I enjoy traveling and participating in cultural activities. I love animals, as I was a doggy father of my beloved son Dallas Jackson Hill of 10+ years, who I miss dearly. I have been a resident of Englewood for seven years. I enjoy exercising in Englewood parks, eating at local restaurants and socializing with neighbors.



Core values: Service, social justice, integrity competence, empowerment, dignity, and worth of the person, importance of human relationships.



I truly believe in my slogan, “Inspired by the people, a champion for the people.” I am passionate about improving the well-being of every citizen in Englewood. My education and professional background displays the level of commitment I have for mankind. I truly want to see Englewood continue to grow and reach its fullest potential, and I know that I will ensure the integrity, safety, and growth will continue as one of Englewood’s next city councilmen.



Community involvement:



Midwestern regional vice president for Benedict College (October 2020-present); member, High Impact Practices Subgroups of the “Finish for Your Future’s Adult Learner Working Group,” Ohio Department of Higher Education (May 2019-present); member, Greene County Housing Inc. Finance Committee (January 2015-present); board member, Scholars Striving For Success Learning Academy, Mableton, Georgia (May 2014-present); chair, Family Violence Prevention Center Service Delivery Committee, Xenia (September 2013-present); board member, Family Violence Prevention Center (November 2012-present); board member, Step-Up, Dayton (2011-present); board member, Greene County Housing Inc (January 2015-2018); awarded Outstanding Young Alumni, Ohio State University, School of Social Work (2017); board member, American Red Cross in Xenia (January 2014-2017); Co-Chair, Fundraiser Committee, Greene County Housing Inc.; National Young Alumni vice president (May 2007-October 2012); chair-Welfare & Amenities, Financial Secretary, Recording Secretary, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, Chi Lambda Chapter, Wilberforce, (September 2010-May 2012); Vice President Young Alumni, Benedict College National Alumni Association (June 2007-October 2011); Association of Baccalaureate Social Work Program Directors, Inc; Association of American University Professors; Council on Social Work Education; National Association of Black Social Workers; Ohio State University Alumni Association; Phi Beta Lambda Business Fraternity Inc.; Optimist International; Kiwanis Club of Northmont