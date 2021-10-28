Name: Darren Sawmiller

City of Residence: Englewood, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Englewood City Council

Campaign Facebook: http://Facebook.com/sawmiller2021

Campaign Twitter: http://twitter.com/djsawmiller

Campaign Webpage: http://www.darrensawmiller.com

Why should you be elected?

Englewood is a great place to live, and I believe we’re all in this together. I’m running for City Council to serve my neighbors and work hard on their behalf. I want our city to be a place that invests in children, partners with surrounding communities, and proactively search for potential businesses that fit my neighbor’s wants and needs. I want to move Englewood forward, not only for our children, but our grandchildren too.

What are you top three priorities?

Proactively seek new business to join the community and shrink the growing vacant buildings.



Invest in our children, the future of the Northmont community. Engage in programs and outreach opportunities to develop our youth.



Concentrate on maintaining our infrastructure and keep Englewood a place where people are proud to call home. I also want to give our first responders the best opportunities to keep our neighborhoods safe and ensure our residents have peace of mind.

Biography:

For 10+ years my family has been calling Englewood home, and I want to continue that for years to come. I am a father of 2 beautiful children, one current Northmont student, and one future Thunderbolt. I am very active in the community and plan to do so whether in office or not. I am a chaplain for the Sons of the American Legion, a member of Kiwanis of Northmont, a Central Committee Member for the Montgomery County Republican Party, a member of the Englewood and Elementary PTO, Church leadership team (children’s ministry) and a precinct captain for Englewood E. I take pride in serving others and believe I was made to do so. Mathew 20:28