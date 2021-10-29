Name: Andrew Gough

City of Residence: Englewood, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan

Office Sought: Englewood City Council

Why should you be elected?

I have been on Englewood City Council for five (5) years and I served on Englewood Planning Commission from 2011 to 2016. During my time on the city council, we have approved upgrades to our water treatment plant to produce softened water from hard water. Our water rates continue to be some of the most affordable in Montgomery County. In June 2020, the fire department collaboration between Englewood, Clayton and Union was initiated. It has improved response times and will save millions of dollars to all of our cities for years to come. Additionally, the city recently added 17 new full time fire/EMS to help with the demand for emergency services. City roads are some of the best in Ohio, and our snow removal and street maintenance are top notch. Our police department is fully outfitted with body cameras, and we were one of the first police departments in Montgomery County to do so. Our emergency response times are excellent and crime in our city is low. Englewood is financially sound and has little to no debt. The city is heavily invested in parks and recreation with the building of the Challenger Field for the mentally and physically challenged at Centennial Park. This is one of the few in this region of Ohio, and I am proud that our council, along with the support of Englewood Little League, Northmont Education Foundation and Montgomery County Development Block Grant Funds have made this possible. The city council has approved the plans for a new Dayton Metro-Library to be built on National Road. This $9.8 million facility will be a great addition to our community.

What are you top three priorities?

If reelected, one of my priorities is to continue to make sure that the Fire and Police Departments have the proper equipment, training and resources to do their jobs effectively and professionally. Englewood total reported crime is also at a 16 year low when other cities in Ohio have seen an increase in overall crime. Our Police/Fire should also be fully staffed to help keep our community safe. I also believe our city needs to be fiscally responsible. Our city presently has little to no debt, and we have been financially sound even through this COVID-19 pandemic. Englewood also needs to continue to be business friendly to attract new ones and retain existing businesses in our community. Our areas around 1-70/Main Street and 1-70/Hoke Road are easily accessible and our city has invested heavily in the beautification of the area, updated sewer and water lines.

Biography:

Education

M.A. Applied Behavioral Science, Wright State University, 2002; B.A., Criminal Justice, University of Dayton, 1999; A.A.S, Law enforcement; Sinclair Community College, 1997



Employment

Montgomery County, Ohio (2000-Present)



I have lived in Englewood since 2001. I additionally have been a volunteer over the years at Northmont City Schools, and have been a volunteer coach over the last 15 years at Northmont Say Soccer, Englewood Baseball, Northmont Wee Bolts (football) and Northmont Future Bolts (basketball). I am a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood and have taught religion for over 10 years to our youth.