Election May 2018: Mike Gibbons

Name: Mike Gibbons

City of Residence: Fairview Park

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: U.S. Senate

Facebook: MikeGibbonsOH

Twitter: @MikeGibbonsOH



Why should you be elected

I’m not a politician. I’m a businessman, an outsider, and a conservative. The last thing we need in Washington is another career politician. I’m not going to Washington to make friends, and I’m not going to get rich. I’m going to get the job done and then come home.

Our Founders created our system of government with citizen legislators in mind. They wanted our Senators and Representatives to be ordinary men and women with experience in the private sector and close ties to their home states. Today, we have gotten away from that model. Career politicians in Washington have created a stagnant system of back-room deals and cronyism. Government keeps growing, Washington keeps getting richer and more powerful. It must end, and the only way to end it is to stop sending politicians to do the work the Founders intended citizen legislators to do.



Top three priorities

1) Support President Trump’s agenda and his work draining the swamp. Enact an ambitious reform agenda to ensure more transparency and accountability from our elected officials.

2) Get government out of the way and let businesses create jobs. Cut the size and power of the job-killing federal bureaucracy and let businesses keep more of what they earn so they can expand and grow.

3) Stand on conservative principles and never waver from my pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment beliefs.



Biography

Mike Gibbons was born in Cleveland and grew up in Parma, Ohio. His father, Gene Gibbons, was a high school teacher and wrestling coach, and Mike learned the value of hard work at an early age. He played football at St. Ignatius High School and Kenyon College, and went to work early – first with a paper route, then as a landscaper, later on construction crews and the factory floor.

Mike Gibbons earned degrees in political science and economics from Kenyon. He continued to work his way through school, earning a higher degree in management from Case Western and put himself through law school at night, earning his JD from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. And then he entered the business world. Starting at the bottom rung, he became a partner at age 27 at McDonald & Company in Cleveland and later became President and Chief Executive Officer of Underwood Nehaus & Company at the age of 35.

In 1989, he set out on his own and launched his own company. That company became Brown Gibbons Lang & Company, one of the most widely-respected national middle-market investment banks in the country. In an industry dominated by big New York and Chicago firms, BGL used its Ohio roots to help dozens of homegrown Ohio companies expand and add jobs, providing strategic and financial advice and much-needed capital.

But Brown Gibbons Lang & Company was just the beginning. Mike Gibbons has also served as Man- aging Partner of the Cleveland Crunch professional soccer franchise, Co-Owner of Cheboygan Tap & Tool, and Co-Owner of Northern Lake Properties. In 2015, he co-founded Luna Living, a startup that provides treatment and recovery options for opioid addiction. At every turn, Gibbons was willing to recognize opportunity, take risk, and create jobs.

Mike Gibbons has been honored with numerous awards for his business successes, including Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young in 2002, along with former partner Scott Lang. Business isn’t the only thing that defines Mike Gibbons. He raised his five children in Fairview Park, coached youth sports, and still serves as the color commentator for Catholic High School Game of the Week football games. He is active in the Cleveland non-profit community, serving on the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee for Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the Visiting Committee for Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management, and the Board of Visitors for the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He has previously served as Vice Chair Greater Cleveland Sport Commission, and on the Board of Trustees for Ohio-Israel Chamber of Commerce, the Finance Advisory Board for the University of Akron, College of Business, the Board of Directors for North Coast Professional Sports LLC, the Board of Trustees of Magnificat and St. Ignatius High School, and the Board of Trustees of the Great Lakes Theater Festival.