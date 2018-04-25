Election May 2018: Joe Schiavoni

(WKBN) – Name: Joe Schiavoni

City of Residence: Youngstown

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Governor

Facebook: JoeSchiavoniOhio

Twitter: @JoeSchiavoni

Why should you be elected

I believe Stephanie Dodd and I are the strongest ticket for several reasons.



First, I’m tired of watching the same politicians run for different offices. Ohio needs fresh, interesting candidates who connect with people in a real way.



It’s time for a leader who has been here, in Ohio, working on issues that matter to Ohio families. We need someone who has been putting in the work, going into communities, and learning from real people. That’s the kind of experience that matters.



Ohio families can’t wait for our next governor to spend months catching up on major issues. They need a leader who already knows the issues and has detailed plans ready to go.



I also believe Stephanie Dodd and I are best positioned to bring people together across party lines and reach voters Democrats lost in 2016. I’m a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident. Stephanie lives in Licking County and represents large portions of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio on the State Board of Education. These are parts of the state that often feel forgotten by Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. We will make sure all Ohioans have a voice.



At 38 and 39 years old, Stephanie and I can also get young people excited to go vote. If elected, I will be Ohio’s youngest governor in nearly 150 years, and likely America’s youngest sitting governor. This unique story would create a draw for national media, leading to increased attention for all Ohio candidates and issues.



On top of all that, we have detailed plans based on years of research that will help Ohio thrive. All of this makes a winning ticket and real progress for Ohio.



Bottom line: nobody wins when we elect the same tired candidates every year. It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Ohio.



I’ve lived in The Valley my whole life. Now I need Valley support to win. Make sure to ask for a Democratic ballot and vote Schiavoni-Dodd on May 8th.



Top three priorities

Everywhere I go all over the state, people are worried about the same basic things. It doesn’t matter who they are who they voted for in the past, they just want a fair shot in life.



My campaign is focused on issues that matter to the people we meet every day. We have real plans for Ohio based on legislation I’m fighting for at the Statehouse.



My top three priorities are:

1) Jobs and opportunities

• Step 1: Close the massive LLC Tax Loophole for wealthy corporations, which will save Ohio over $2 Billion every year.

• Step 2: Make targeted investments in local communities, programs, businesses, and workers. Full plan at JoeForJobs.com.



2) Education

We need to reform our state’s education system. Ohio has fallen from 5th to 22nd in the nation in education since 2011. We can make improvements by funding our schools in a constitutional manner, expanding wraparound services so kids have access to physical and mental healthcare, better regulating for-profit charter schools, and decreasing our reliance on state testing.



3) Opioid Crisis

We can implement my opioid plan immediately by using just 10% of Ohio’s “rainy day” emergency fund to invest in treatment and rehab services while giving communities the flexibility to address the crisis as it exists in their area. Full plan at JoeForJobs.com. Politics doesn’t have to be complicated. Ohio leaders should work to strengthen our state and improve quality of life for the people we’re elected to represent.



Biography

A native son of the Mahoning Valley, Senator Joe Schiavoni grew up on the South Side of Youngstown before moving to Boardman, where he graduated from Boardman High School. Taking after his father, Joe spent his free time in the boxing ring and won the Golden Gloves tournament in Youngstown in 1995.



Joe attended Ohio University. He joined the International Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta, Alpha Omega Chapter, where he served as Recording Secretary from 1997 to 2001.



Joe worked toward his degree while spending his summers back home in the Valley working at a local butcher shop. He then earned his law degree from Capital University.



Following law school, Joe was admitted to the Ohio Bar as well as the West Virginia Bar. Following in the footsteps of his Grandfather and Father, he went to work representing injured workers at the law firm Schiavoni, Schiavoni, Bush and Muldowney.



In 2008, Joe was appointed to a vacant seat in the Ohio Senate. He was then elected to a full, four-year term for his Senate seat in 2010 and reelected in 2014.



As a legislator, Joe has been a champion for workers. He helped lead the fight against Senate Bill 5, the bill that stripped away collective bargaining rights for Ohio’s public workers. He was proud to stand with teachers, firefighters, and police officers during the campaign to repeal the law.



Since SB5, Joe has fought to protect prevailing wage and collective bargaining rights for both public and private sector workers.



Joe has fought to bring job creation and economic development to communities across Ohio. He has received wide acclaim for his bills to upgrade and improve underground infrastructure, which would create good-paying jobs and help protect against costly water crises like the ones that have occurred in Toledo and Sebring.



Joe is a strong advocate for public education in Ohio. He believes that education policy should not be dictated by legislators in Columbus. He has traveled the state meeting with parents, students, and educators to hear their concerns about what is really going on in the classroom.



Joe believes education is the key to success. He is supportive of testing reform and increased funding for K-12 education. He has led the fight to hold accountable any online charter schools that waste taxpayer money and fail our students.



Back home, Joe remains active in the community. He is a member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Mahoning Valley, the Mahoning County Bar Association, Curbstone Coaches, the local Farm Bureau, Boardman Civic Association, Italian-American Education Foundation, and the Legends of Leather Boxing Organization. In 2007, Joe was awarded the title, “Big Brother of the Year” from Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley.



Senator Joe Schiavoni represents the 33rd Senate District, which encompasses all of Columbiana and Mahoning Counties. In 2013, Senator Schiavoni’s colleagues unanimously elected him the Democratic Leader of the Senate. He had previously served two years as Assistant Senate Democratic Leader.



Joe and his wife Margaret, a nurse-anesthetist, reside in Boardman with their young sons, Louie and Dominic.