Election May 2018: Don Elijah Eckhart

Name: Don Elijah Eckhart

City of Residence: Galloway

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: U.S. Senator

Facebook: facebook.com/DonElijahEckhart

Twitter: twitter.com/DoneOnFaith



Why should you be elected

I will use my experiences and education to help guide our country. As a budget specialist, I have the skills to balance the federal budget and reduce the debt. As the author of an upcoming Christian theology book, I can address spiritual needs in our nation’s capital. As a person who cares about people, I can represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate. Politicians can get by with voting according to the party or lobbyists. However, I know government first-hand. In order to fix government, you have to know how it works. I had an excellent education in policy analysis at the Wharton School. With my state and local government experiences, I know the building blocks of our federal system. Of the five Republican candidates, I am the best one for the General Election. I have been on a statewide ballot before. I know how to think independently and how to take into account the views of people. My Christian upbringing taught me to respect other people, so I can work with people from all backgrounds.

Top three priorities

The top issue facing our nation is spiritual decline. An unmistakable spiritual problem is the taking of innocent life by abortion, shootings of unarmed blacks, school shootings and all mass killings. These issues reflect a disregard for human life, contrary to God’s commandment.

Second, the national debt has now soared to over $20 trillion. If the debt is not brought under control soon, the tipping point will be reached, seriously affecting the nation’s economy. I can help this problem using my budgeting skills. Career politicians do not seem to know how to do this. A balanced federal budget is needed quickly.

Third, a significant problem is the divisiveness in Congress and the nation as a whole. Too many people push their own agenda without even knowing other positions. As a Christian, I respect all people and I listen before reacting. That does not mean that I will agree with them. The negativity of political campaigns has resulted in continued bickering while in office.

Biography

Education:

• M.P.A., Wharton School, 1974. M.A., Christian Theology, Ashland Theological Seminary, Ashland, Ohio, 2013.

• Continued seminary studies in the Doctor of Ministry program at Ashland, 2015-present. B.A. Economics/Political Science, Capital University, 1972.

Experience:

• Instructor, Certified Public Manager, Program, affiliated with Ohio State University and Ohio University, 2005-2008.

• Division Chief, Ohio Legislative Service Commission, nonpartisan information for the Ohio Legislature, 1985-2004.

• Budget Manager, Montgomery County, Ohio, 1982-1985.

• Budget Analyst, City of Dayton, Ohio, 1978-1982.

• Budget and Administration Officer, City of Flint, MI, 1974-1978.

• Adjunct Lecturer, University of Michigan-Flint, 1975-1878.

• Additional activity: After 7 years of seminary (2006-2013) and additional study, I authored a Christian theology book, to be released in 2018.