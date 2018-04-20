Election May 2018: Chantelle C. Lewis

Name: Chantelle C. Lewis

City of Residence: East Cleveland

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Lt. Governor

Facebook: Chantelle C Lewis for Lt. Governor of Ohio



Why should you be elected

Ohio’s next Lieutenant Governor has the experience that’s just right for the role future Governor Bill O’Neill wants her to play in his cabinet. Public school Principal Chantelle Lewis managed a challenged elementary school and turned it into the Lorain City School District’s number one performing building. She oversaw the financially-troubled East Cleveland City School District while serving as a mayoral appointee to a state commission and helped it return to financial stability. As a public school board member she backed resolutions that directed the superintendent and staff to continue managing the budget tightly while pushing students to make modest academic improvements. As East Cleveland city council’s “community conscious” vice president, Chantelle battled with a former mayor over his reckless spending and constitutionally non-compliant management of the police department. Chantelle says it’s ridiculous that Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has set standards so low for training police that they get 624 hours compared to 1500 hours for barbers and cosmetologists. She said DeWine’s 12 hours of law training for police compared to 1000 hours of law training for real estate agents is illogical. “12-year-old Tamir Rice’s great grandmother served on East Cleveland city council with me before he was shot by Cleveland police. The 137 bullets fired at two people by 13 of the 100 Cleveland police who unlawfully entered East Cleveland’s borders was investigated by DeWine and even he concluded that training was a problem. He just didn’t take the blame for it and make real corrections,” Chantelle said. “Mayors are complaining that his poor police training standards are wasting millions of dollars for Ohio’s cities, villages and townships millions in misconduct settlements that’s taking dollars from other city services. ” Chantelle believes her public education and municipal government experience compliments Bill’s experiences as an Ohio supreme and appeals court judge. She’s confident it will help them better support local leaders. “Ohio’s mayors, councils and school boards are going to find a governor and lieutenant governor in the O’Neill / Lewis team who will understand the struggles they’re facing in managing our state’s 2242 cities, villages and townships,” Chantelle said. “We’re not coming from Washington to Ohio to lead Ohio. We’re coming up from within Ohio to lead Ohio. There is no team for governor and lieutenant governor that will bring the perspective of this state’s mayors, councils, school boards and judges to the table better than O’Neill / Lewis.”



Top three priorities

1) MARIJUANA

Marijuana should be legal in Ohio. It has many non-addictive medicinal qualities; reduces the dependence on opioids and alcohol; and is a proven job, tax and income producer. The growing, production, use and sale of marijuana by adults should be taxed and regulated in the same way we tax and regulate tobacco and alcohol. The O’Neill Plan is to create an Ohio Department of Marijuana Control. If you grow it in your backyard for personal use, that is not a state issue. If you grow it for sale, the state will regulate it for safety and tax it for income.



2) NON-VIOLENT OFFENDERS IN FOR-PROFIT PRISONS

A full 9% of our state prison population, or roughly 4,700 people, are a non-violent offender convicted of the possession or sale of marijuana. We spend $100-million a year to keep them in for-profit prisons. That is an outrage. Study after study has shown that marijuana is dramatically less dangerous than tobacco or alcohol. The State of Ohio regulates and taxes tobacco and alcohol, yet we imprison marijuana offenders. That makes no sense at all. In addition, a majority of these non-violent offenders reside in for-profit prisons, which charge the state in excess of $15,000 per prisoner per year for their incarceration. We need to release all non-violent marijuana prisoners and direct that $100-Million towards building a world class hospital network. We need less prisons and more hospitals. It is morally indefensible for one citizen to imprison another citizen for a profit. It is time to release all non-violent marijuana prisoners and end the practice of running prisons for a profit. The Colorado and Washington state experiences demonstrate that in Ohio the taxing of marijuana will provide $500-million in revenue and dramatically reduce law enforcement and prison costs. That money could readily be utilized to combat the opioid crisis that is currently killing 4,000 people a year in Ohio.



3) EDUCATION: MAKE EDUCATION FROM PRE-K TO COLLEGE A STATE PRIORITY

A two-year Associate’s Degree today is the equivalent of a high school diploma fifty years ago. And it should be free the same as high school today. Training our children for the jobs of tomorrow is the best investment we can make. But our educational system is a broken mosaic with bright stars and deep valleys. We need to get away from the illegal property tax based funding system and get serious about implementing a thorough and efficient method of providing a high quality education to all our children.



It starts with addressing the problem head on. There are 25 members of the Governor’s cabinet, and not one of them speaks for the K-12 population. There needs to be an educational Czar on the cabinet.



Biography

Chantelle C. Lewis, has been a public servant for 20 years. She first served as a member of the Democrat Executive Committee and elected precinct committee person. In 2006, she was appointed to serve on the Ohio Department of Education Financial Planning and Supervision Committee, which supervised the East Cleveland City School District’s finances. As an advocate for educational reform, Chantelle was elected as the Vice President of East Cleveland City Schools in 2007. Successfully serving as the chair of the school district’s finance committee, she worked to lead the school to reconciling its finances which was not completed for over ten years. Chantelle was elected in 2009 to as the Vice President of the East Cleveland City Council, where she fought for social justice. During her term as council member, she passed ordinances to stop the closing of Huron Hospital, assisted with the release of a wrongly convicted prisoner, and has been a solid voice for civil justice focusing on concerns that have affected our citizens in the United States. In the 11th Congressional District,Chantelle was selected as an alternate delegate for former President Barack Obama in the 2008 Democratic National Convention. As an educator, Chantelle taught and served as an administrator in Cleveland Municipal School District and Lorain City School District. In 2015, under her leadership Larkmoor School received the Ohio Department of Education Momentum Award, which recognizes schools for exceeding student growth for the year. She continues her passion for making sure all students receive an adequate and affordable education. Chantelle graduated from the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She has obtained two Masters Degrees in Education, before the age of 30 and has three licensures in education. In addition to being an active political member, Chantelle is also member and former officer of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was published in the Who’s Who among America’s Teachers, Who’s Who in Black Cleveland and Cambridge Who’s Who Among Executives and Professionals. Additionally, Chantelle C. Lewis is a proud mother of Cydney Lewis.