Name: Erica Gordon

City of Residence: Eaton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan

Office Sought: Eaton Municipal Court Judge

Campaign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elect-Erica-Gordon-for-Eaton-Municipal-Court-Judge

Campaign Website: http://gordonforjudge.com

Why should you be elected?

I have 13 years judicial experience deciding the most difficult cases judges decide. I also have 3 years judicial experience as an Acting Judge in the Tiffin Fostoria Municipal Court hearing arraignments, criminal trials, civil trials, evictions, and small claims cases.



I understand how important it is for people to have access to justice, a fair hearing, and the ability to present their cases. In addition to being able to present their cases, I understand how important it is for parties to receive resolution. Courts process hundreds, if not thousands, of cases every year, but for each litigant appearing before the Court, their case is the most important case. I understand that how a court interacts with a litigant in court, and through decisions, shapes that individual’s perception of the Justice System. I know how to treat all litigants with respect and give everyone a full and fair opportunity to be heard.

What are you top three priorities?

1) Turn the Court into a problem solving court, by referring individuals to community partners that collaborate with the Court to create customized remedies that address the anti-social and criminal behavior that individuals are exhibiting.

2) Make sure offenders know they will be held accountable for their actions. When an offender is sentenced to probation, the probation officer needs the ability to hold the offender accountable. The Court can ensure this through regularly ordered contact with a probation officer and compliance hearings.

3) Create a mediation program for the Civil Docket. When parties are able to participate in mediation, they are able to have more control over how their cases are resolved to their satisfaction.

Biography:

Occupation: Magistrate, Preble County Common Pleas Court



Education: J.D. with distinction, Ohio Northern University, Editor in Chief of Law Review 2003-2004



Work Experience: Seneca County Common Pleas Court Magistrate 2009 – January 2019, Preble County Common Pleas Court Magistrate February 2019 – current, Tiffin Fostoria Municipal Court Acting Judge 2016-2018



Ethics Chair for the Ohio Association of Magistrates



Family: married with 1 child