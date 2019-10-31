Dayton Public School Board Candidate: Will Smith

Name: Will Smith

City of Residence: Dayton

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Dayton Public School Board

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/WillSmithforDPS

Why should you be elected?

I want to help create a culture of high goals and high achievement. This takes improving transparency, accountability, customer service and community engagement. I will work to regain trust in DPS from the Dayton community. As a community organizer, I’ve seen many of the barriers that hinder the educational process. However, I am undeterred and have experience in working with various groups to locate resources and making connections in the community. My organizing background would be an asset to the engagement efforts that must take place within our communities. I believe that we need to do more as a district to engage multiple parts of our community in order to open the doors to opportunities that we currently are missing out on. I believe we must do more to introduce young students to STEM. We must do more to create “career ready” students. We must introduce various avenues to success by introducing various trades and careers to our students. We must provide our teachers with the resources needed to perform at their best, including training as well as wraparound services for students to help deal with the trauma that many of them endure. I will be an advocate for equity throughout the district, and I will be a proponent of more extracurricular and and afterschool programming for our children. I also will work in fairness, respect and honesty with our labor units to maintain healthy relationships that will benefit our workforce that services our educational system. I have been endorsed by our local teachers union and the various labor unions that work within the district. I should be elected because I realize that our community is only as strong as our schools, and it will take our board working with the entire Dayton community to improve the quality of education offered in DPS.

Top Three Priorities:

Increase and improve transparency, accountability, customer service and community engagement

Equitable distribution of resources throughout the district with increased extracurricular and career development programs and opportunities for all students

Working to lower class sizes and introduce more counselors, trauma informed care, and restorative justice practices

Biography:

I am a lifelong Dayton resident (currently residing in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood), son of Dayton Public Schools graduates, product of Dayton Public Schools (Meadowdale High School), and parent of two current Dayton Public Schools students. I am a graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati. (Information Systems). I have worked extensively in the area in various organizing and advocacy roles to address and fight several issues. These include helping neighborhoods with neighborhood cleanups and beautification projects, working to help with food access programs to help those in food deserts, voter registration and engagement, mental health awareness, have also trained various community organizations to assist in their organizing and outreach efforts. I currently am working as a consultant to assist the city of Dayton with developing programs to proactively reduce gun violence and promote safe and healthy communities. As an advocate for the need of high quality education, I have spent time as a tutor for a multitude of students in various grade levels and has helped with various K-3 literacy initiatives. I have also helped Dayton Public Schools as a member of the planning committee for the newly formed Parent Family and Community Council in efforts to increase engagement throughout the community. Eager to volunteer his time for those in the area, I have also served as a youth sports coach in various sports.