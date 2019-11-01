Dayton Public School Board Candidate: Gabriela Pickett

Name: Gabriela Pickett

City of Residence: Dayton

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Dayton Public School Board

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gabriela-Pickett-for-Dayton-School-Board-100688044638102

Why should you be elected?

I am running for school board because I want to help build a district where all parents feel proud to send their kids. When my children were in DPS, I saw too many of their friends get moved out of district because they couldn’t get the education they deserve. No parent should have to make that choice. Education is my passion, and I believe we can build a better district. Many people seek this position to mark the beginning of a political career. That is not the case with me. I intend to help DPS improve and grow for years to come, especially as my children get ready to enroll in high school. I’ve fought for the rights of dozens of students, helping them get the services they need to achieve their maximum potential both in Texas and Ohio. I’ve organized forums with teachers, parents, students and stakeholders to learn about our strengths and areas of opportunity as a school district. I’ve organized community events among new Daytonians so that they can feel as welcomed as I did when I first came here. I’ve prepared reports with recommendations for the school board, and have done as much as I can to improve DPS from the “outside.” At this time, I believe I can help more by being on the board in order to share the experience and insight that has come from my years working closely with families and students.

Top Three Priorities:

Our schools are only as strong as the people who learn and work in them, so I believe we should invest in people first. That means hiring more teachers so we can get to smaller class sizes, one of the proven ways to improve educational quality. We also need to make salaries more competitive for teachers and support staff so that we can attract the best in the region and reduce our reliance on substitute teachers. Investing in people means that our board needs to be transparent, accountable, and responsible with the budget. Dayton’s taxpayers are trusting us with their hard-earned dollars, and I don’t think we should be throwing money at surface-level touch-ups. I would serve as a watchdog to make sure funds go to things that are proven to improve outcomes for students and staff. Shiny buildings and the latest technology are nothing if our people are not fully supported. I believe the School Board should actively strengthen relationships between students, staff and the community. That means that the school board needs to actually listen to the community and teachers when they come with concerns, and make sure that the concerns are followed up with action. I would work to replace the “us-versus-them” attitude that has been part of past boards, and instead build a collaborative board that puts students, parents, teachers, and staff on the same team.

Biography:

I am a mother of six, a painter, an activist, an educational researcher, and a squeaky wheel who is always ready to speak up for someone who’s being overlooked. My family and I came to the United States from Mexico almost 30 years ago, and I’ve been proud to call Dayton home for 18 years. Helping my children and others navigate challenges in Dayton Schools has inspired me to run for school board so struggling families can have a voice