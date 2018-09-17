Dayton NAACP to hold ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host a Meet the Candidates forum Monday, September 24.

The NAACP says several candidates for the offices of State Representative, Judge of Common Pleas Court General Division and Juvenile Division, County Commission, County Auditor, County Recorder and County Clerk of Courts are expected to attend.

The event will be moderated by Tom Roberts, 2nd Vice President and Chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Political Action Committee.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to hear first-hand from the candidates that are running for office,” said Roberts. “Every election is critically important. The candidates elected this November will make decisions at the local level that will affect our lives on a daily basis,” Roberts continued.

The forum will be held September 24 at 6:30 pm at the Dayton Boys Preparatory Academy located at 1923 W. Third St.