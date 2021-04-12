Dayton City Mayor: Jeff Mims

Name: Jeffrey Mims

City of Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Dayton Mayor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeffreyMimsJr/

Website: https://www.mimsfordayton.org/

Why should you be elected?

I have been a teacher, a coach, and an administrator for Dayton Public Schools. I served as the President of the Dayton Education Association, advocating for my fellow teachers and the students we taught. I was proud to be elected both to Dayton’s School Board and our State Board of Education.

And for the past six years I have served our community on the Dayton City Commission alongside Mayor Whaley and my fellow Commissioners – making great strides for Dayton. As Commissioner, I have also continued to mentor and advocate for our youth, launching the first My Brothers Keeper chapter in the state of Ohio, as part of President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. I have dedicated my entire career to our community. With an abundance of public service experience and a vision for our future, I will work to improve the quality of life for all Dayton residents.

Top Three Priorities:

My top three priorities include:

Jobs & Economic Development Improving Neighborhood Conditions/Safety Improving Police & Fire Services

Biography:

Jeff Mims was the Third District Representative for the Ohio School Board and is past president of the Dayton Board of Education, after retiring from Dayton Public Schools with more than 35 years of service, serving recently served as Director of Government and Community Relations and Compliance. His diverse work within the district included garnering support for equitable funding of Ohio’s public schools, and his efforts helped pave the way for Ohio’s New School Facilities Program. He was elected President of the Dayton Education Association (DEA) for six consecutive terms. As President of the DEA, Mr. Mims negotiated the district’s first multi-year contract between the DEA and the Dayton Board of Education.

For the past 40 years, whether as a teacher, a coach, a community volunteer, or president of the Dayton Education Association, Jeffrey Mims has committed to making the city of Dayton and the Dayton Public Schools strong partners in developing a “Champion City and School District” and improving the quality of life for Dayton citizens through education.

Jeff Mims earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Art, Art Education and Industrial Technology from Central State University (1973) and a Master of Science degree in Education from Wright State University (1975).

Additionally, Jeff Mims is a Vietnam veteran, a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and a volunteer with the Dayton Youth Golf Academy and the YMCA Mentors Matter program.

Jeff Mims is a National Education Association Human Relations Awardee, a Dayton Top Ten African American Male, and an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority “Strength and Perseverance” awardee. He has two children, Cory (Monique) and LaDawn (Derrick). Both are proud graduates of Dayton Public Schools and graduates of higher and post-graduate education programs. He also has three grandchildren.