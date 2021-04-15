Dayton City Commission: Stacey Benson-Taylor

Name: Stacey Benson-Taylor

City of Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Dayton City Commission

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Benson-Taylor-for-Dayton-Commission-105605644921248/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BensonDayton

Website: https://www.staceybensontaylor.com/

Why should you be elected?

I understand the challenges that our citizens are facing every day. I have over 30 years of experience in serving employees in this community and have been a bridge to a brighter future for working families. As a union member and former union representative, I have represented employees throughout the Dayton region, including more than 700 union employees at the City of Dayton for the last 15 years.



I have represented those employees through two recessions, the loss of a major airline, the transition of the Convention Center to a private entity and the many other challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. During these difficult times, I negotiated with City officials and served as a bridge to creative solutions that increased revenue, cut cost and managed budget challenges and obstacles with minimal job loss and interruption to vital services. My experience with the city budget, city services, and city staffing levels allows me to holistically assess the needs of the community and be fiscally responsible.

Also, it positions me to be a bridge to a brighter future for Dayton by building on what has worked in the city and improving on what has not.



In addition to my work experience, I have also been a bridge to a brighter future through community involvement and engagement as well. I serve as co-chair of the City of Dayton Training, Implicit Bias, Cultural Competency and De-escalation police reform work group, a Commissioner on the Montgomery County Public Defender Commission; and recently stepped down from the AFL-CIO Executive Board. I also serve as a mentor for the GEMS, Rites of Passage and Women of Soul Models programs, and I am a member of the NAACP Executive Committee, and MLK Inc. Advisory Board. Also, I am an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and the Way of the Cross Gospel Ministries Church.

Top Three Priorities:

I will be a bridge to a brighter future for Dayton by:

1. Building our communities from the inside out through revitalization and stabilization. I will be a bridge to an equitable economy by investing in job training and workforce strategies that prepare residents for good paying jobs, leveraging Dayton’s assets to recruit high-wage employers and supporting small and minority-owned businesses in accessing the resources they need to thrive.



I will further serve as a bridge to community revitalization by working to develop a plan for stronger neighborhoods. I plan to accomplish this goal by working to eliminate abandoned and/or neglected properties and providing resources to replace them with quality and affordable housing. Also, I would like to assist our current homeowners who are struggling with making repairs to their homes with services and programs that could assist them with repair assistance and low-interest loans.



2. Stabilizing both the community and local economy by continuing to provide vital city services to our citizens, while maintaining appropriate staffing levels and balancing the city’s budget. When the city departments are appropriately funded and staffed the city departments can more thoroughly address many of the issues that citizens report plague our communities for example, the street paving, trash and waste removal and mowing vacant lots. Investment in city services is an investment in our neighborhoods that helps improve infrastructure and beautification, which helps create environments that lead to economic development and investment.



3. As a bridge to better community police relations, another one of my top budget priorities is ensuring that the recommendations of the five police reform working groups are appropriately funded. We must also be committed to reviewing our entire public safety budget and allocating new funds and/or reallocating funds where necessary. While providing safety services is mandated by the statute, how those services are provided can be reviewed, so that safety services are provided in other, more effective ways, such as community engagement, cultural competency and implicit bias training, and alternative response models. I demonstrated my commitment to reviewing the police budget and the allocation of funds, by serving as the co-chair of the training committee, where we recommended increasing the amount, frequency and type of training that is received in the academy, as well as the training that Dayton Police Department Officers and command staff receive.

Biography:

Stacey Benson-Taylor is a native of Dayton, with a strong history of advocating and working on behalf of workers and working families across Montgomery County and throughout Ohio, and serving people in marginalized communities through teaching, mentoring, and community service.



Benson-Taylor has dedicated her life to helping make an impact in the lives of working families serving as an active union member and labor leader for the past three decades (IUE 7 years, AFSCME 25 years), and for the last 15 years serving as a Staff Representative and Regional Director for AFSCME Ohio Council 8 representing public employees at the City of Dayton and across the region. She was also actively involved in the collection of signatures to get Senate Bill 5 on the ballot to repeal right to work legislation.



Prior to her services as a union member and labor leader, Benson-Taylor worked at Delphi, and at the Montgomery County Public Defender. Benson- Taylor currently serves as co-chair of the City of Dayton Training, Implicit Bias, Cultural Competency and De-escalation police reform work group, and the Montgomery County Public Defender Commission.



She also is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, NAACP Executive Committee, MLK Inc. Advisory Board and the Way of the Cross Gospel. She also formerly served on the AFL-CIO- Executive Board.

She received her Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Political Sciences from Wright State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law.