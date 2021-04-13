Dayton City Commission: Shenise Turner-Sloss

Name: Shenise Turner-Sloss

City of Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Dayton City Commission

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/turnersloss

Twitter: https://twitter.com/turnersloss

Website: https://shenisefordayton.com/

Why should you be elected?

I am a servant leader who represents the will of the people. Many candidates pursuing many offices like to claim they have residents’ best interests in mind. However, their actions rarely match their words. My track record for the past 15 years has proven that my words are not empty promises to gain support or recognition. The development of Neighborhoods Over Politics (NOP) further solidifies that my actions far exceed my words of prioritizing residents and the neighborhoods they reside in.

Top Three Priorities:

Given that the City of Dayton is slated to receive $147 million in federal aid, I will ensure the funds are distributed in an equitable manner. I want the recently cut budgets of the Human Relations Council and the Department of Recreation and Youth Services to be restored and increased. More programs need to be put in place that will increase youth opportunities and well-being such as summer work programs and recreational activities that work to develop leadership and decrease criminal mischief. I want funds directed back into the neighborhoods that had monies misappropriated previously. Lastly, I would like to see money delegated to funding programs that work to lessen evictions and also work towards transitioning renters into responsible homeowners. The economic well-being and sustainability of a city is directly correlated to the health and well-being of its residents.



There are many pressing issues for a city that was recently named “one of the most impoverished cities in America” in September 2020. One major issue that we are facing in our city is the dilapidated condition of our neighborhoods. The lack of services and disinvestment that our residential neighborhoods have experienced over the past 10 years has caused a negative economic impact in our communities. As Commissioner, I will make our neighborhoods and its residents a priority. I will continue to build on the fabrics that make Dayton a great place to live, work, and play by fostering the resilience and perseverance of Dayton residents. As Commissioner, I will make a deliberate effort to address community concerns through intentional leadership with a vision for all of Dayton. My strategy for accomplishing this will be: Block #1) building our neighborhoods one block at a time; Block #2) aggressively removing abandoned housing; Block #3) attracting businesses; Block #4) creating & retaining jobs; and Block #5) making residents a priority.



One challenge that our city must overcome is the lack of thriving businesses throughout our neighborhoods. Over the years, our communities have endured the departure of major

corporations, retailers, and local businesses. Dayton residents are forced to patronize other municipalities due to the lack of services and amenities within the city. This only contributes to the cycle of disinvestment in our local economy. As Commissioner, I will collaborate with local businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors to create new job opportunities that will stimulate the local economy. In addition, I will create partnerships with business-owners to help expand their opportunities and strategic development for growth, planning, and sustainability in the city.



It is not just local businesses that need support, neighborhood organizations require support to add value in the revitalization and sustainability of our communities. Dayton has many organizations with great visions and intentions; however, they lack the capital, resources, or connections that will aid in the advancement of their cause. I will continue my commitment to rebuild our communities “Block by Block”, and dedicate myself to increasing neighborhood capacity and restructuring policies to support grassroots initiatives. I will always represent and promote a sense of pride and accountability within our neighborhoods by working directly with residents and stakeholders to streamline the ability to acquire property, develop land, and maintain a clean and safe environment.

Biography:

Shenise Turner-Sloss is a long-standing native of Dayton who works as a Logistics Management Specialist with the federal government and has over ten years of local and federal government experience in logistics, community development, and project and program management.

A proud graduate of Dayton Public Schools, Shenise graduated from Fisk University (Nashville, TN) with a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science and has a Master’s of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University (Mt. Pleasant, MI) in General/Public Administration.



Shenise’s deep concern and passion for the stability of Dayton’s neighborhoods sparked the development of the non-profit organization “Neighborhoods Over Politics.” Serving as one of the co-founders for the organization, Shenise is a strong independent voice who is committed to neighborhood redevelopment and the economic sustainability of communities. In fact, Shenise Turner-Sloss has procured and administered local projects totaling in excess of $7.6 million dollars.



Shenise understands how government works, and how it can work better to benefit people. She has provided technical assistance in administering the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) federal funding programs, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership Program, and the Neighborhood Stabilization Program (NSP). She has received certification in Life-Cycle Logistics, and is a Housing Development Finance Professional (HDFP).



Shenise will combine her experience in the private, government, and not-for-profit sectors to see that our Dayton tax dollars are spent efficiently, and will help to create steady, good-paying jobs. She knows that a strong economic backbone will help to make Dayton a better place for families and businesses to thrive.



In addition to her work experience, Shenise Turner-Sloss is a graduate of Parity, Inc. Leadership Training and Dayton Urban League Young Professionals, and a member of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the American Federation Government Employees (AFGE) – Local 1138 Union, Our Revolution, Higher Heights, Matriots, Working Families Party (WFP), and a board member for the African American Community Fund (AACF), Neighborhoods Over Politics, and Sunlight Village.



Shenise is a life-long servant leader who is married with three children and enjoys participating in community service projects with her family, reading, and gardening.



Shenise Turner-Sloss is asking voters to support her for Dayton City Commissioner in the Special (Primary) Election on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.