Dayton City Commission: Scott Sliver

Name: Scott Sliver

City of Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Dayton City Commission

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElectScottSliver

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottSliver

Website: https://electscottsliver.nationbuilder.com/

Why should you be elected?

I have 30 years of experience in leadership and public speaking, coupled with my interpersonal and pastoral skills (counseling, teaching, caring for people). I have an extensive background in advertising and marketing which I can put to good use by helping the city communicate better with our citizens. I have a proven track record. I’ve built the relationships and connections necessary to get things done. And, people want to work with me.

Top Three Priorities:

Recovery from the budget crisis due to the pandemic.

The city had to cut its budget 15-20% across the board—$18 million! It will take time to recover from that loss of revenue, but we have to continue providing the same quality essential services to our community. Every citizen and neighborhood should benefit from the (pending) $147 million in federal dollars (The American Rescue Plan.) The Mayor and City Commission must take a thoughtful approach when allocating those dollars. I will push for every neighborhood to get a slice of that pie.



Implement and fund all of the Police Reform recommendations.

As a long-standing member of the HRC’s Community Police Council, we proposed numerous reforms, programs, and policy changes that were never considered. The good news is that now there are 135 recommendations submitted, with 83 of those accepted and 45 are outstanding within the 30-day response window. As a City Commissioner, I will fight to ensure that all recommendations are implemented and fully funded.



Similarly, many citizens are concerned that the Human Relations Council’s budget was cut during these turbulent times. No one wants to see the HRC fully funded, more than I do, given the staff and resources to carry out its mission. (“To keep peace, order and harmony among the residents and visitors of Dayton, Ohio. The HRC promotes peace, goodwill, harmony and works to ensure equal treatment and opportunity for all.”)



Our neighborhoods need help.

Downtown has come back strong over the past couple of decades, while our neighborhoods are feeling left out. More investment across the board is needed in each of our 65 neighborhoods. Blighted structures need removed. Vacant lots need to be mowed on a regular basis. The infrastructure needs to be improved to attract new businesses.

Biography: