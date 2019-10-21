Dayton City Commission Candidate: Shenise Turner-Sloss

Name: Shenise Turner-Sloss

City of Residence: Dayton

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Sought: Dayton City Commission

Facebook: http://facebook.com/turnersloss

Twitter handle: https://twitter.com/STSDayton

Election Website: http://www.shenisefordayton.com

Why should you be elected?

Dayton voters should vote for me because I practice active listening when dealing with the needs of the community; furthermore, it is my social and emotional intelligence that enables me to address residents concerns. I have the hands-on experience, education and practical knowledge to fully address the concerns of our residents, businesses’, and community

stakeholders.



The time is now to elect a Commissioner who has a genuine interest in the community and will make decisions with equity and forethought. For too long, Dayton has been distracted and divided by politicians that promise the residents change, investments, and resources, but fail to deliver. Dayton deserves a Commissioner that will represent its residents during prosperous and challenging times. I am the most qualified candidate because I will continue to advocate for transparent government action and accountable decision making. I believe that building trust within our community is necessary to bring isolated and disenfranchised groups and efforts together to produce greater outcomes.



Furthermore, I am a proud Dayton native and graduate of Dayton Public Schools. After earning a Master of Science in Administration, I gained extensive experience in local and federal government, working at both the city of Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. As a manager of grants, projects, and programs, I worked to administer funding contracts and oversee fund usage. Dayton should elect me because I will utilize my knowledge and experience to ensure tax dollars and investments have measurable returns.

Top Priorities:

My top five objectives would entail the following:

Making each resident a priority by involving them in the decision-making process

Building our neighborhoods one block at a time by creating and implementing responsive policy that is reflective of resident concerns

Promoting clear processes

Transparency on decisions that ultimately effect the suitability of our communities

Accountable and responsible of tax payers’ dollars

Biography:

Shenise Turner-Sloss is a long-standing native of Dayton who works as a Logistics Management Specialist with the federal government and has over ten years of local and federal government experience in logistics, community development, and project and program management.



A proud graduate of Dayton Public Schools, Shenise graduated from Fisk University (Nashville, TN) with a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science and has a Masters of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University (Mt. Pleasant, MI) in General/Public Administration.



Shenise’s deep concern and passion for the stability of Dayton’s neighborhoods sparked the development of the non-profit organization “Neighborhoods Over Politics.” Serving as one of the co-founders for the organization, Shenise is a strong independent voice who is committed to neighborhood redevelopment and the economic sustainability of communities. In fact, Shenise Turner-Sloss has procured and administered local projects totaling in excess of $7.6 million dollars.



Shenise understands how government works, and how it can work better to benefit people. She has provided technical assistance in administering the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) federal funding programs, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership Program, and the Neighborhood Stabilization Program (NSP). She has received certification in Life-Cycle Logistics, and is a Housing Development Finance Professional (HDFP).



Shenise will combine her experience in the private, government, and not-for-profit sectors to see that our Dayton tax dollars are spent efficiently, and will help to create steady, good-paying jobs. She knows that a strong economic backbone will help to make Dayton a better place for families and businesses to thrive.



In addition to her work experience, Shenise Turner-Sloss is a graduate of Parity, Inc. Leadership Training and a member of Dayton Urban League Young Professionals, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the American Federation Government Employees, AFL-CIO, and a board member for the African American Community Fund (AACF).



Shenise is a life-long servant leader who is married with three children and enjoys participating in community service projects with her family, reading, and gardening.



Shenise Turner-Sloss is asking voters to support her for Dayton City Commissioner in the General Election on November 5, 2019.