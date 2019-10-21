Dayton City Commission Candidate: David Esrati

Name: David Esrati

City of Residence: Dayton

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Sought: Dayton City Commission

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElectEsrati/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/esrati

Website: https://electesrati.com

Why should you be elected?

Because the citizens of Dayton deserve better than the “Culture of Corruption” that has infected our city and allowed the value of our property, our schools and our community to be sucked out. I’ve worked hard in my neighborhood, South Park, to rebuild value- because of the people who live here, not the dollars invested. I’ve got innovative approaches to solve tough problems- esp. the ones where houses are so undervalued that banks won’t lend and insurers won’t insure. We need to stop raising taxes on people for fixing up their homes- or when their neighbors do- and also, cutting the values based on what’s next door.

Only with new approaches- will Dayton see a return of value for it’s residents- instead of just for rich developers from out of town as we’ve seen downtown.

Top Three Priorities:

A safe jail

Free RTA- paid for with advertising on the buses

New ways to value property that don’t include institutional or racial bias

Biography:

David Esrati is a veteran, a small business owner, a community activist, citizen journalist who has rehabbed 5 properties in the South Park Historic District.

His business, The Next Wave, is an creative ad agency, which has won numerous industry awards. He’s served as neighborhood presidents, started the first community based for profit development corporation, a veterans business group and been an elected Democratic Party Precinct Captain and Ward leader- who isn’t liked by the local party.

His interests are his dog, riding things with 2 wheels, playing ice hockey, SCUBA diving, and fixing up old homes. He’s a graduate of Wright State with a degree in Marketing. His blog, www.esrati.com is the most read political blog in Dayton.