Dayton City Commission Candidate: Chris Shaw

Name: Chris Shaw

City of Residence: Dayton

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Dayton City Commission

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chrisshawfordayton

Twitter: http://twitter.com/ChrisShawDYT

Website: http://www.chrisshawfordayton.com

Why should you be elected?

I should be re-elected as Dayton City Commissioner because I am proud of the work I have done in my first term. From my efforts around workforce development to bringing back city services like curbside leaf pickup, I am working to bring improved quality of life and opportunity to every Daytonian. My experience as a small business owner and with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce gives me a unique perspective to the Commission that is vital in supporting small business in our community. I look forward to continuing my efforts in my second term.

Top Three Priorities:

Workforce development and good jobs with fair wages: I will continue my work to connect Dayton high school students to local unions to learn about technical training because I know how important it is to create the workforce for our future. I am also constantly searching for opportunities to attract businesses with good-paying jobs to the city.

Re-investment in neighborhoods: It is no secret that many of our neighborhoods have fell on tough times in the past several years, but we are finally seeing growth and improvement in Dayton. I’m proud of our work to rehabilitate Lakeside Lake and our work to attract businesses to our downtown core, but equally thrilled about ongoing projects, including: the Gem City Market, an investment in improved housing at DeSoto Bass and Hilltop Homes, and a new library coming to 3rd and Abbey. There is still a lot of work to do and I plan on continuing to find similar opportunities to invest in our neighborhoods.

Supporting crucial city services: It is vital for our city that we continue our efforts to increase street paving, vacant lot mowing, and demolition of vacant homes. We also brought back curbside leaf pickup this year. We know that there is a lot of work to do, so we are working toward more transparency and accessibility through our Dayton Delivers app, where members of our community can contact us to let us know what is happening in their neighborhood and what work needs to be done.

Biography:

Chris Shaw has over 25 years of experience in a variety of business enterprises, including human resources consulting and business development. He owns a family business that has been in operation for over 100 years. He is the member of several boards, including the Greater Dayton Chamber of Commerce. A graduate of Colonel White High School in Dayton, Chris studied International Business at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Organizational Management at Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio. He was elected to the Dayton City Commission in 2015. Since then, he has focused his efforts on providing public services like street paving, vacant lot mowing, and bringing back curbside leaf pickup; and bringing opportunity to all Daytonians through supporting small businesses, working to attract good paying jobs to the city, and advocating for high quality preschool education for every 4-year-old.