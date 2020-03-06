Darke County Commission: Matt Harrison

Name: Matt Harrison
City of Residence: Hollansburg, Ohio
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Sought: Darke County Commissioner
Facebook Page: http://www.facebook.com/fryeforshelbycountysheriff/
Why should you be elected?
I have served most of my life in community service. 15 years in volunteer fire and rescue. Four years of mayor of Hollansburg. 3 years as president of the Darke County mayor’s association. Along with numerous boards and committees. Creator of the nonprofit Darke County reinvestment. Which is being designed to pool resources and funding for the needs of the communities.
Top Three Priorities:
- Fiscally conservative
- Small communities investment
- Meaning we need to find creative ways to invest in our communities and people along with economic development
- Find solutions to aid in bettering our communication between entities and the people
Biography:
- Married 26 years. 3 boys. 6 grandchildren.
- 32 years employment at winners meats.
- 15 years volunteer fire and rescue. Mayor of Hollansburg.
- President of the Darke County mayor’s association.
- Hard working. Only interested in solutions.
- All organizations I’ve been involved with. I’ve started at the bottom and rolled my sleeves up and went after it. And will do the same as commissioner.