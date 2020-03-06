Darke County Commission: Matt Harrison

Name: Matt Harrison

City of Residence: Hollansburg, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Darke County Commissioner

Facebook Page: http://www.facebook.com/fryeforshelbycountysheriff/

Why should you be elected?

I have served most of my life in community service. 15 years in volunteer fire and rescue. Four years of mayor of Hollansburg. 3 years as president of the Darke County mayor’s association. Along with numerous boards and committees. Creator of the nonprofit Darke County reinvestment. Which is being designed to pool resources and funding for the needs of the communities.

Top Three Priorities:

Fiscally conservative

Small communities investment

Meaning we need to find creative ways to invest in our communities and people along with economic development

Find solutions to aid in bettering our communication between entities and the people

Biography: