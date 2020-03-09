Darke County Commission: Larry Holmes

Name: Larry Holmes
City of Residence: Greeneville, Ohio
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Sought: Darke County Commission
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HolmesforDarkeCounty/
Website: http://www.holmesfordarkecounty.com
Why should you be elected?
I will bring to the office greater than 40 years of financial management experience with exposure to both private and public entities. I have been deeply committed to the Darke County community with 4 generations of family in the county and extensive community service. This community service includes being current member of the Darke County Community Improvement Executive Board, Treasurer of the Darke County YMCA, board member of the Big Brothers / Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke Counties and former Board of Education board member for the Greenville City Schools.
Top Three Priorities:
Fiscal Conservative and Responsibility
Economic Development
Collaborative Attitude
Biography:
Qualified
More than 45 years of Financial, Management & Executive Experience
Treasurer, Vice President – Finance & Administration of Fort Recovery Industries
MBA Financial Administration (Wright State University)
Committed
Four Generations of family in Darke County
Married 41 years; Carol (Gehret)
4 children & 5 grandchildren
Member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church (Union City)
Current Community Service & Boards:
Darke County Community Improvement Corporation
Darke County YMCA
Darke County Historical Society (Garst Museum)
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke Counties
Previous Community Service & Boards:
Greenville City School Board of Education
Wayne Industries Non-Profit Board of Trustees
St. Mary’s Parochial School – Trustee
Darke County Youth for Christ
Darke County Soccer Association