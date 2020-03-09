Darke County Commission: Larry Holmes

Name: Larry Holmes

City of Residence: Greeneville, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Darke County Commission

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HolmesforDarkeCounty/

Website: http://www.holmesfordarkecounty.com

Why should you be elected?

I will bring to the office greater than 40 years of financial management experience with exposure to both private and public entities. I have been deeply committed to the Darke County community with 4 generations of family in the county and extensive community service. This community service includes being current member of the Darke County Community Improvement Executive Board, Treasurer of the Darke County YMCA, board member of the Big Brothers / Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke Counties and former Board of Education board member for the Greenville City Schools.

Top Three Priorities:

Fiscal Conservative and Responsibility

Economic Development

Collaborative Attitude

Biography:

Qualified

More than 45 years of Financial, Management & Executive Experience

Treasurer, Vice President – Finance & Administration of Fort Recovery Industries

MBA Financial Administration (Wright State University)

Committed

Four Generations of family in Darke County

Married 41 years; Carol (Gehret)

4 children & 5 grandchildren

Member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church (Union City)

Current Community Service & Boards:

Darke County Community Improvement Corporation

Darke County YMCA

Darke County Historical Society (Garst Museum)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke Counties

Previous Community Service & Boards:

Greenville City School Board of Education

Wayne Industries Non-Profit Board of Trustees

St. Mary’s Parochial School – Trustee

Darke County Youth for Christ

Darke County Soccer Association