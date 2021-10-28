Name: Mike Stevens

City of Residence: Clayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Clayton Mayor

Why should you be elected?

I running for re-election to provide consistency and vision to the growth of our city. The previous 10 years have shown little residential growth in Clayton and has resulted in little business development. Currently, we have several high end projects under way that will contribute to significant growth, infrastructure Improvement, and dollars invested in our city. We are at an important junction in our city’s evolution and it is important that we stay the course.

What are you top three priorities?

Continue to attract and develop quality residential and business development to Clayton.



Continue to manage and improve on city amenities, infrastructure, quality of life in Clayton. To make Clayton a destination city for those looking to invest in homes, businesses, and their futures.



Work with city staff to maintain the city’s financial stability to prepare us for future growth and opportunities.

Biography:

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE



Caterpillar April 2018 to present

• Associate- 3rd Shift Outbound, PA 30, Inbound Associate.



Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors 2013 to present

• Agent- Obtained Ohio Real Estate License in April of 2013. Completed Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors preliminary training in May 2013. Completed 10-hour Post Licensing course in October 2013.



Performance Delivery, LLC 2012 to 2013

• Owner- Started a newspaper distribution company to deliver national and local titles to Miami and Shelby Counties in Ohio. Contracted with Cox Media Group. Hired 2 employees and contracted 43 Independent Contractors. Responsibilities include all operations, profit and loss, customer service, and administration.





Cox Media Group Ohio 2009 to 2012

• Circulation Manager- Responsibilities include distribution for all Home Delivery and Single Copy outlets in 14 county foot print. Oversee operations for 10 distribution centers, 850 independent contractors, 26 distribution supervisors, and ~80 hourly employees. Establish and maintain relationships with partner-newspapers. Actively seek new business for the company. Responsible for customer service metrics and profit-loss.





Cox Ohio Publishing, Southwest Group 2002 to 2009

• Circulation Director, Southwest Group- Responsibilities include all circulation operations for two paid daily publications and seven weekly publications distributed in Butler and Warren Counties. Distribution, expense, revenue, budget, personnel, and contribution are main areas of influence. August 2008, assumed responsibility for all single copy operations in Cox Ohio footprint.



Dayton Daily News, Dayton, Ohio 1989 to 2002

• Regional Manager- Responsible for circulation sales and service in Miami County.

• Division Manager- Directed two distribution center operations comprised of 200+ independent contractors, six managers, and twelve employees. Oversaw business planning / budgeting, administrative support, customer service, and staffing / training functions.

• Zone Manager- Managed single distribution center operation. Provided leadership for 100 independent contractors, three managers, and twelve staff members.

• District Manager- Led distribution efforts for specific geographical areas and managed the activities of 35 independent contractors.



Rex Television and Appliances, Dayton, Ohio 1982 to 1989

• Sales- Sold appliances and electronics on a 100% commission basis.



EDUCATION



Master of Business Administration, Marketing concentration, Wright State University, Fairborn, OH Graduated November 2010. Beta Gamma Sigma



Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Wright State University, Fairborn, OH



Associate of Science, Marketing Management, Sinclair Community College, Dayton, OH





OTHER



• Currently the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Dayton Convention Center.

• Experience with community-based board membership / leadership.

• Additional company sponsored management training includes; sexual harassment, diversity, workplace violence, personnel and conflict management, product branding, customer service, and other topics.

• Coach youth sports; football and baseball.

• Career oriented.

• Graduate of Leadership Hamilton, Ohio – class of 2006.

• Graduate of Cox Ohio Mentor program.

• American Press Institute- ‘Winning Marketing Strategies’ (2004) and ‘Circulation Executives Seminar’ (2005).

• Inland Press- ‘Advanced Circulation’ (2004).

• Cox Ohio Diversity Council (2005-2009).

• Dayton Dialogue Race Relations (2005-2008).

• Ohio Circulation Managers Association (OCMA) board member, 2007 to present. President 2012.

• Small business owner.

• Valley Brook Home Owners Association board member, elected September 2013, serving a 3-year term.

• 2014- Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors ‘Rookie of the Year’.

• 2014 and 2015- Dayton Area Board of Realtors Fair Housing and Diversity committee.

• 2015- Dayton Area Board of Realtors Legislative/RPAC committee.

• 2015- Ohio Association of Realtors Communications Committee.

• 2015- Ohio Association of Realtors Equal Opportunity and Diversity committee.

• 2015- Ohio Association of Realtors Legislative/RPAC committee.

• The City of Clayton, OH Planning Commission- Vice President, appointed to 5 year term to run from 2014 thru 2019.

