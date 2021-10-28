Name: Brendan Bachman

City of Residence: Clayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Clayton Council At Large

Why should you be elected?

Local government should be small, efficient, effective and accountable. In my first term, I feel that the city government not only maintained but improved on those characteristics. Strong leadership has been a key aspect, and I feel that I have shown that throughout my first term.



I have lived in Clayton and the Northmont community for almost my entire life and seen many changes throughout that time. Even with those changes, Clayton has maintained itself as a wonderful community for families to live and businesses to grow. I hope to continue to serve as a member of city council to keep the community on that path.

What are you top three priorities?

-Continued improvement of infrastructure

-Maintaining the high level of safety services

-Continued improvement of Meadowbrook at Clayton

Biography:

Brendan Bachman was born and raised in Clayton. He attended Northmoor Brendan Bachman

Elementary and graduated from Northmont High School in 2003. He then attended the University of Toledo where he received a B.B.A. in Marketing and Professional Sales, was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity, and Dance Marathon (fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network).



After college, Brendan returned to the Dayton area and has worked in industrial supply sales. He currently works for Dayton Windustrial Company in North Dayton doing commercial plumbing supply sales and account management.



Brendan has remained active in both the Dayton and Cincinnati areas in service work. He serves on the advisory committee for the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity chapter at the University of Dayton, worked as a youth baseball umpire around the Dayton area, and volunteers for American Heart Association events in Cincinnati.



Brendan works to ensure the Clayton government operates in a efficient, effective, and accountable manner to best serve the community he loves