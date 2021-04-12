Clark County Municipal Judge: Melissa Tuttle

Name: Melissa Tuttle

City of Residence: Springfield, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Clark County Municipal Court Judge

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TuttleforJudge

Twitter: https://twitter.com/electtuttle

Why should you be elected?

I have practiced in over 90 Courts in the State of Ohio, and the majority of those appearances have been in Municipal Courts. When in private practice I practiced civil litigation, criminal defense, domestic relations, bankruptcy, small claims, estate planning, small business planning, and eviction court. I am well versed in all the areas of Municipal Court and while as Clerk of Courts I have also seen the appeals that come out of Municipal Court.

I have managed a staff of 19-24 people in the 4 offices of the Clerk of Courts and I am the only candidate with the experience as Clerk of Court and understands the impacts of the Judiciary on the Courthouse/ Justice System and can help create efficiencies and operational savings.

I desire to work with the other elected Judges and help bring a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Court to better serve Clark County and create opportunities for the defendants that appear before me to make better life decisions and get the treatment they need. I have many connections with Community leaders and organizations that can help make this a success in Clark County and enhance the efforts currently made by the Court with treatment options and follow tested standards for success of a Specialty Court.

Also, I have proven to be an elected official that is a fiscal conservative that has had proven accomplishments with creating the first multilane drive thru title office, Supreme Court technology grant of 207k for case management upgrade, accept credit cards, gave a million dollars for the 911 Dispatch Center, and served as the Clerk for the Pike County Murders of 8 family members.

Top Three Priorities:

Work on a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Specialty Court Review the Local Rules for the Court and Court Costs schedule with the two other Municipal Court Judges Review the Courts access for individuals and look into the resources available for technology and the potential for an online Night Court or dispute resolution services to help people who work keep their jobs

Biography:

I am Clerk of Courts Melissa M Tuttle and a lifelong Clark County Resident. The Tuttle family came to the area in 1806, in 1917 my Great Grandfather and his brother started Tuttle Brothers Automotive Parts. I have been active in many service organizations including Springfield Rotary, Exchange Club of Springfield, and New Carlisle Rotary. I have served on several boards including the Springfield Arts Council, Leadership Clark County, Springfield Preservation Alliance, First Lutheran Church, Junior Achievement Advisory Board, and Chamber of Commerce Ambassador since 2014.



I served as Secretary of the Clark County Bar Association for 3 years and have been an active member since 2013. Also, a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and an Ohio State Bar Foundation Fellow. While in private practice was a member of the Ohio Bar College for exceeding the CLE requirements. Also served as a Guardian Ad Litem in Municipal Court, Juvenile Court, and Domestic Court.