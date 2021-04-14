Clark County Municipal Judge: Bob Lancaster

Name: Bob Lancaster

City of Residence: Springfield, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Clark County Municipal Judge

Website: https://boblancasterforjudge.com/

Why should you be elected?

Clark County has a long history of having an outstanding Judiciary and bar association. The Judges, lawyers and staff have served our community with distinction. After 33 years as an attorney, I want to share my experiences, common sense and vision with our community and continue the tradition of excellence on the bench.



As a private trial attorney, I have helped thousands of people in Clark and surrounding counties. I can distinguish myself as the only candidate who:

Is a Board Certified Specialist

Has won Jury Verdicts in civil and criminal cases in the Municipal Courts and Common Pleas Courts throughout Ohio

Wants to create a Veterans’ Court

Has successfully operated a private law practice for over 33 years

I believe that there are certain qualifications the voters deserve in a Judge.



A Judge needs to be respected for their knowledge of the substantive law, procedural law and evidentiary law.

I have earned this respect from the members of our bar association by being prepared, knowledgeable and effective. It would be unlikely that a candidate without any jury trial experience in both Municipal and Common Pleas Courts could garner that respect. A Judge needs to be decisive. I stay focused on my clients rights and interests and work hard to provide them with exceptional representation. I have not changed career paths, been asked to leave a job or made promises to voters that I did not keep.

A Judge needs to have temperament. Where, despite the issues and drama, they remain focused, fair and follow the law. I have had the privilege of representing 3 generations of families. As we all know, there is no greater compliment than a referral. Most of my clients came by way of referral.

Throughout my career, I focused on giving back to our community. I was raised in Enon, attended Wittenberg University and University of Dayton School of Law.

I raised my family in South Charleston where I coached youth sports, was a scout leader and donor and participant in various organizations throughout the county. Like many of you, I spent each July supporting 4-H and FFA programs at our County Fair.



As the first member of my family to graduate from college, education remains important to me.

I was an Adjunct Professor at Clark State for over 15 years where I taught hundreds of students Political Science and Communication.

Over five years ago, I created a non-profit tutoring center to help families struggling with educational challenges. The Springfield Tutoring Academy is the only tutoring center in the county. Our mission is to assist children and families in grades K-12, including children with dyslexia and ADHD with their education.

My goal has always been to be a good attorney and a good citizen. I am most proud of my role as a mentor to our youth.

Before you vote on May 4, please take time to evaluate all of the candidates. My qualifications are available at www.boblancasterforjudge.com.

My promise is simple. I will use my experience, expertise and common sense to serve Clark County. I will work hard to maintain judicial excellence.

Top Three Priorities:

My first priority is to create a Veterans’ Court. A Veterans’ Court is a specialty docket that honors our 12,000 Veterans by offering them a treatment program in lieu of conviction. The mission of a Veterans’ Court is to provide Veterans with necessary treatment, services and support so that they may lead stable, law abiding and healthy lives as positive and productive members of this community. As Judge, I will oversee, counsel and support this program.



This specialty docket identifies Veterans and seeks to treat their mental health needs. The treatment team consists of mental health professionals, Veteran representatives and volunteers whose mission is to obtain treatment.



The second priority is to maintain an efficient docket. Over 20,000 cases are heard by our 3 Judges each year. This volume requires knowledge, experience and organization. The cases need to be heard in an efficient manner so that the parties, attorneys and staff all have their day in Court and are treated with respect.



The third priority is to address the needs of everyone in domestic violence cases. The continuing surge of these cases affects families, law enforcement and the Court. By providing necessary training, services and support, families can learn to provide stability and safety for themselves and others.

Biography:

EXPERIENCE

Robert N. Lancaster Jr., Attorney LLC, Owner, formerly, Catanzaro & Lancaster Co., L.P.A., Partner, formerly, Pavlatos, Catanzaro & Lancaster Co., L.P.A., Springfield, Ohio, Partner since 1990

General Trial Counsel for civil and criminal cases

Multiple Jury Trials resulting in verdicts

33 years’ experience with civil and criminal litigation matters in both municipal and common pleas courts. During this time, I have represented thousands of clients in civil and criminal matters. The civil cases include personal injury, contract and domestic relations cases. The criminal cases involve both misdemeanor and felony cases.

Practicing in Clark, Champaign, Greene, Logan, Madison, Darke, Montgomery, Franklin and other counties.

Robert N. Lancaster, Jr., Trial Lawyer. Sole Practitioner, 1989-1990

Paul D. Malina Co., L.P.A., Associate, 1987-1989

The Honorable Mike DeWine, Congressman, Springfield, Ohio, Congressional District Office Assistant, 1983-1984

LEGAL CERTIFICATIONS

Board Certified in Family Law Trial Advocacy, National Board of Trial Advocacy since 2000*

Board Certified in Civil Trial Advocacy, National Board of Trial Advocacy since 1999*

Board Certified in Civil Pretrial Practice Advocacy, National Board of Trial Advocacy since 2012*

A National Board of Trial Advocacy Certified Attorney has demonstrated skill and expertise in a particular field which has been proven through rigorous examinations and testing by the NBTA. The attorney is subject to peer reviews by local Judges and fellow attorneys

Less than 5% of all attorneys in Ohio are Board Certified by the NBTA

ACHIEVEMENTS

Million Dollar Advocate Forum, for Trial Attorneys who were awarded jury verdicts in excess of $1,000,000.00. Member since 1989

America’s Top 100 Attorneys, Lifetime Achievement Award. Member since 2017

10 Best Attorneys Award, for exceptional and outstanding client services, American Institute of Family Law Attorneys. Member since 2017

United States Supreme Court. Admitted in 1993

United States Court of Appeals. Admitted in 1987

United States District Court for Southern District of Ohio. Admitted in 1987

Supreme Court of Ohio. Admitted in 1987

Supreme Court of Colorado. Admitted in 1993

Ohio State Bar Association. Member since 1987

Colorado State Bar Association. Member since 1993

American Bar Association. Member since 1987

American Association for Justice, formerly known as The American Trial Lawyers Association. Member since 1987

Ohio Academy of Trial Lawyers. Member since 1987

Clark County Bar Association. Member since 1987

Clark County Bar Association, Admissions Committee Chairman, since 2000

EDUCATION

University of Dayton, School of Law, Dayton, Ohio, Juris Doctorate, 1987

Clerk, Arthur O. Fisher, Juvenile Court Judge, (Deceased)

Order of the Barristers, Outstanding Moot Court competition 1987

Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio, Bachelor of Arts, 1983

Senior Class President

Intercollegiate Football and Wrestling

Greenon High School, Springfield, Ohio, Diploma, 1979

BUSINESS

Founder, Chairman of the Board and C.E.O. of Springfield Tutoring Academy, Springfield, Ohio, 2015-present

Formed a non-profit tutoring center to provide educational tutoring for families in Clark and surrounding counties The Academy was established to address the needs of families whose children struggle with Dyslexia and ADHD The Academy provides a full range of tutoring for all traditional subjects for children in grades K-12.

Adjunct Professor, Clark State Community College for over 15 years

Professor of Political Science and Communications

COMMUNITY