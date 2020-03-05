Clark County Commission: Lowell McGlothin

Name: Lowell McGlothin

City of Residence: New Carlisle, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Clark County Commissioner

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/McGlothinforcommissioner

Why should you be elected?

I am running for re-election because there are some really great projects that we are currently working on and that I want to help see completed for Clark County. Also, I was born and raised in Clark County and want to help make it a great place for all of its current and future residents to live.

Top Three Priorities:

Continued Economic Development and Growth

Responsible Taxes

Be a voice of the people

Biography:

Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin was born and raised in the Clark County area. He graduated from Tecumseh High School and then spent four years in the Marine Corps. He lived and worked in New York and Los Angeles as well as traveling to a variety of different states and countries for work. Lowell has two grown sons Blake and Brock, and three grandsons Bryce, Brant, and Easton.

Lowell owned and worked his farm in Pike Township for over 25 years. He has over 35 years of experience of being a business owner in Clark County. He is one of the current Clark County Commissioners. He was Mayor of New Carlisle for 4 years and spent over 15 years on New Carlisle City Council. Lowell has been a long term member of the American Legion Post 286, Masonic Lodge and Rotary Club. He has served on the Clark County Transportation Coordinating Committee, Western Clark County Business Coalition, Board Member of Clark County Land Bank, member of the Reentry Board as well as many other committees and boards in the County.