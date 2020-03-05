Clark County Clerk of Courts: Tina Bleything

Name: Tina Bleything

City of Residence: Springfield, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Clark County Common Pleas Clerk of Courts

Facebook Page: http://www.facebook.com/bleythingforclerkofcourts

Why should you be elected?

I have 34 years of county government experience with Clark and Madison County Department of Job and Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency. As a supervisor and an Administrative Hearings Officer, I worked closely with the local attorneys, Judges, Magistrates and county officials. Maintaining accurate and organized child support records; along with a well-trained staff is crucial to running an efficient office. As a local real estate agent, I have prided myself in the relationships and trust built within our community.

Top Three Priorities:

Foster cooperative relationships with our community who rely on the Clerk’s office on a regular basis. Increase employee retention so we have a well trained and knowledgeable staff who can perform the job duties timely and efficiently. To serve and lead the Clerk’s office with integrity.

Biography:

My name is Tina Bleything and I am running for Clark County Clerk of Courts. With my experience and leadership, I am well qualified to serve our community in the capacity of Clerk of Courts. I graduated from Southeastern High School and Clark State Community College. For thirty-four years, I have worked in County Government for Clark and Madison County Department of Job and Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency, where I was a supervisor and an Administrative Hearings Officer. I have extensive relationships with working directly with Judges, Magistrates, County Officials and local attorneys. For the past four years, I have worked as a local Real Estate Agent building relationships and earning trust with the community.

I am a life-long resident of Clark County. I grew up in a family with a history of military and law enforcement. I am married to my husband Clint of 37 years and we have two sons, Matt and Tony. We raised our family in the Lutheran faith to respect all individuals of different cultures, denominations and to embrace diversity.

In my spare time, I volunteer as a 2nd-year board member with the Springfield Arts Council. I am currently a member of the Leadership Clark County 2020 Class.

As Clerk of Courts, my commitment is to serve the citizens of Clark County by maintaining accurate and organized records; Deliver the highest level of customer service to the community and to direct a positive working environment by retaining a well-trained and knowledgeable staff.

With my history of commitment, I am ready to lead the Clerk’s Office in the right direction.

I ask for your vote on March 17th!