Clark County Clerk of Courts: Melissa Tuttle

Name: Melissa M. Tuttle

City of Residence: Springfield, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Clark County Clerk of Courts

Facebook Page: https://m.facebook.com/tuttleforclerk/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/electtuttle

Website: https://commonpleas.clarkcountyohio.gov/eservices/home.page.2

Why should you be elected?

When I ran in 2016, I saw many items that I wanted to change and modernize. When I took office there were many more items that needed addressing and changed to bring the office into compliance with state and federal laws, promote better efficiencies, and create an organizational plan for the files and records.

There are many projects that I have started that I want to see completed like having images available online, collection of past due court costs, and continual improvement of the title office with wait times minimal and increased services provided to the community.

My predecessor was in office for 40 years and I have made remarkable changes in these past 3 years, but there is so much more service I can give with the relationships I have made across the state and across the judicial system. We are continuing to grow in our usage of our case management system and that will be key to making the Clerk’s Office one of the most efficient offices in the County. I made a proposal in November 2019 that would significantly help the Clerk’s Office, Court system, other county offices, local attorneys, and the community, and I want to continue to fight to make better efficiencies in government.

I have accomplished several great things since 2017 when I took office as Clark County Clerk of Courts:

1. Served as the Clerk for the Pike County Murder investigation of 8 family members killed in April 2016. I served as Clerk for Pike County as well as 3 other countries to assist law enforcement, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and the Judge hearing the pre-indictment matters. Handled all the search warrants, subpoenas, and pleadings prior to the indictments, all records were to be kept secured to help facilitate the investigation. I took the appointment March of 2017 and transferred the records back to Pike County December 28, 2018.

2. Gave the County back $1,000,000 from my Certificate of Title fund to help fund the new 911 dispatch center.

3. Been under budget in both offices all 3 years.

4. We are doing same day or next day docketing on court filings and in comparison, in October 2016, the Legal Office was 2 weeks behind in journalizing, Criminal Court Orders.

5. Wrote the grant that fully paid for the case management system and received $207,000 from the Supreme Court.

6. I have organized case files from 1948 to current and in organization I have decreased the needs of the Clerk’s Office for storage, and gave a large portion back for other County Elected Officials to use.

Title Office achievements to help better serve the community:

7. Opened the first multilane drive-thru Title Operation in the State of Ohio.

8. Added Saturday hours for the first time in Clark County’s history of the Title Office.

9. Advocated for New Carlisle and South Village as Passport Acceptance Facilities under the Department of State guidelines.

10. Improved wait times for title department most of the time it is walk-in service with no wait.

Top Three Priorities:

1. Online images on cases with redactions when appropriate and collection of old court costs.

2. I would like to have the ability to close the office a few hours a month to have employee meetings that help revitalize their energy in the office, have education and technological training, and to help the office communicate better.

3. Returning space back to the county and decreasing my title office space into a small office in AB Graham building after the renovations. This will keep an office downtown for Downtown Dealers, Attorneys, Downtown businesses, and make it easier to transfer a manufactured home title.

Biography:

I am a lifelong Clark County resident and my family came to Clark County in 1806. Tuttle Brothers was our family business from 1917-2007. Family means a lot to me and has given me the values and work ethic to make the Clerk’s Office a better office.

Some of my qualifications for this position include:

1. I have been practicing law for over six years. I am authorized to practice in the State of Ohio, the Southern District of Ohio in Federal Court, and before the Supreme Court of the United States of America. I have attended many trainings and I have been a GAL and I received Ohio Bar College certificates for my attendance in CLE. I am Ohio State Bar Foundation Fellow, member of the Ohio State Bar Association, and Clark County Bar Association.

2. Have served 6 years as a Chamber Ambassador and advocating for the Clark County community and promoting businesses and jobs.

3. I worked in banking for newly 5 years and have had customer focused positions, prior to being admitted to practicing law.

4. I volunteer in the community and have sat on several boards and committees. I try to be helpful in the community and be a servant leader in order to help others in our community.

5. I interned in various positions in government during college with agencies including the US EPA, US Navy, and Mayor’s Office for City of Toledo.

6. While in Office I have been very active in the Legislative committee of the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association and have served as the Co-Chairperson of our district.

7. I am a member of the Springfield Rotary, Springfield Exchange, and First Lutheran Church.