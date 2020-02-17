Champaign County Sheriff – Matthew Melvin

Name: Matthew Melvin
City of Residence: Urbana, Ohio
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Sought: Champaign County Sheriff
Facebook: http://M.Facebook.com/MattMelvinSheriff
Why should you be elected?
Experience and Leadership! I have 25 years of dedicated experience to the Office and the citizens of Champaign County. No other candidate has hands on experience in Champaign County working as a Dispatcher, Correction Officer, Court Services Deputy, Patrol Deputy, Sergeant, Chief Deputy and Sheriff. As Sheriff, I remain active and involved within the community, and will continually strive to make Champaign County safer for all that live and work here.
Top Three Priorities:
- Going forward as your Sheriff, I would like to implement a Citizens Criminal Justice Academy. This would involve citizens of Champaign County in a training program that provides them with the knowledge on how my Office, Courts, Clerk of Courts and other county entities operate
- In order to provide the best services possible to the citizens of our community, I would like to expand personnel within our Patrol Division and Investigation Division. As Sheriff, I have a plan in place to achieve this in 2020, while operating within the funding approved by the Champaign County Commission
- Finally, I would like to see the evidence division of my Office accredited by the International Association for Property and Evidence. With the staff I have already in place this final goal is very much achievable
Biography:
As a lifelong Champaign County resident, I chose to stay in this county and begin my career in public service. After graduating from Urbana High School, I continued my education at Clark State Community College, obtaining a Degree in Criminal Justice. In 1995, I was hired at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office where I am honored to serve as your Sheriff. During my tenure at the Sheriff’s Office, I have had the opportunity to have some truly amazing mentors, who helped me along my path in this profession. I continue to meet and exceed all the State of Ohio’s mandatory Sheriff training classes and will continue my training throughout my career. As Sheriff, I have extensive experience upholding your constitutional rights as United States Citizens, while ensuring premium law enforcement services. I am the only candidate with experience and proven leadership within the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.