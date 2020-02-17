Champaign County Sheriff – Matthew Melvin

Name: Matthew Melvin

City of Residence: Urbana, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Champaign County Sheriff

Facebook: http://M.Facebook.com/MattMelvinSheriff

Why should you be elected?

Experience and Leadership! I have 25 years of dedicated experience to the Office and the citizens of Champaign County. No other candidate has hands on experience in Champaign County working as a Dispatcher, Correction Officer, Court Services Deputy, Patrol Deputy, Sergeant, Chief Deputy and Sheriff. As Sheriff, I remain active and involved within the community, and will continually strive to make Champaign County safer for all that live and work here.

Top Three Priorities:

Going forward as your Sheriff, I would like to implement a Citizens Criminal Justice Academy. This would involve citizens of Champaign County in a training program that provides them with the knowledge on how my Office, Courts, Clerk of Courts and other county entities operate In order to provide the best services possible to the citizens of our community, I would like to expand personnel within our Patrol Division and Investigation Division. As Sheriff, I have a plan in place to achieve this in 2020, while operating within the funding approved by the Champaign County Commission Finally, I would like to see the evidence division of my Office accredited by the International Association for Property and Evidence. With the staff I have already in place this final goal is very much achievable

Biography:

As a lifelong Champaign County resident, I chose to stay in this county and begin my career in public service. After graduating from Urbana High School, I continued my education at Clark State Community College, obtaining a Degree in Criminal Justice. In 1995, I was hired at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office where I am honored to serve as your Sheriff. During my tenure at the Sheriff’s Office, I have had the opportunity to have some truly amazing mentors, who helped me along my path in this profession. I continue to meet and exceed all the State of Ohio’s mandatory Sheriff training classes and will continue my training throughout my career. As Sheriff, I have extensive experience upholding your constitutional rights as United States Citizens, while ensuring premium law enforcement services. I am the only candidate with experience and proven leadership within the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.