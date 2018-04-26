Champaign County Ballot Issues

City of Urbana

INCOME TAX (ADDITIONAL – 1.0%, COMMENCING 7/1/2018) PUBLIC SAFETY OPERATING AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

GAS AGGREGATION

ELECTRIC AGGREGATION

Graham Local School District

INCOME TAX (ADDITIONAL – 1.0%, 5 YEARS, COMMENCING 1/1/2019) PROVIDING FOR THE CURRENT OPERATING EXPENSES OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT (NOTE: This issue overlaps in Shelby County)

Northeastern Local School District

BOND ISSUE (PRINCIPAL $79,335,985.00, RATE 7.96 mills, 37 YEARS, COMMENCING 2018) to pay the local share of school construction under the State of Ohio Classroom Facilities Assistance Program and other improvements to school facilities, including equipment, furnishings, site acquisition, site improvements and all necessary appurtenances thereto PROPERTY TAX (RATE 0.5 mills, 23 YEARS) to pay the costs of maintaining classroom facilities included in the project (NOTE: This issue overlaps in Clark County)

Ohio HI-POINT VOCATIONAL SCHOOL

PROPERTY TAX (ADDITIONAL – 0.6 mills, a continuing period of time, COMMENCING 2018, FIRST DUE 2019) GENERAL PERMANENT IMPROVEMENTS