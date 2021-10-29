Name: John Palcher

City of Residence: Centerville, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan

Office Sought: Centerville City Council

Campaign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PalcherRauSerrforCentervilleCityCouncil

Why should you be elected?

I think people should vote to reelect me, as well as my experienced colleagues, JoAnne Rau and Bill Serr, because we have worked together to successfully create a more customer-friendly culture in the City government and have made Centerville a more attractive city for investment and job creation. I served on the City Planning Commission for three years, and I’m running for reelection to a third term on Centerville City Council because I want to continue to work with my colleagues to build a bright future of progress and stability for our City.

What are you top three priorities?

1) The continued development of the Uptown. I believe the City must focus its resources on improving traffic flow for motorists and ensuring the safety of pedestrians. We want the area to be drivable for through-traffic, and we want the area to be walkable so families can go Uptown to enjoy a night out at the restaurants, shops, and boutiques.



2) Continuing to build on the City’s customer-friendly culture. My plan for building on that is to continue to implement and upgrade our five-year strategic plan that has customer service and citizen satisfaction as its primary focus. Our excellent staff and City Council strive for continuous improvement and honest measurement of our performance. Holding ourselves to account on our performance measurements is crucial.



3) Making infrastructure improvements, especially as pertains to the City’s waterflow process. To improve our infrastructure I believe we need to evaluate stormwater abatement projects, including swales, culverts, retention ponds, pumps, and dams; consider new drainage projects for parking lots and sewers; and improve street curbing in our neighborhoods. I’d also like to assess upgrading our stormwater management software.



Additionally, to ensure the success of all of these priorities, I believe it is critical to leave our City in good financial shape at the end of each fiscal year, which is why I have always strived to leave retained earnings so that the City begins every new fiscal year on strong financial footing.



I love everything about Centerville and serving the citizens of Centerville is one of the great joys in my life. I enjoy working with our talented City staff and my colleagues on City Council and very much hope I will be entrusted with seeing through our strategic plan.

Biography:

I have been a Centerville resident for nearly twenty years, and I have served on City Council since 2014. I chair the Finance and Long-Range Planning Committee, as well as the Streets, Highways, and Drainage Committee. Prior to my Council service, I served for three years on the City Planning Commission and on the City’s Charter Review Commission.



My wife, Aurelia, and I have two adult children, Joseph and Jennifer, and a granddaughter. I am a veteran of the United States Army. I graduated from the University of Pittsburg with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a minor in Accounting before going on to a career as a logistics professional with Roadway Express, Texas Instruments, Dayco Corporation, and Goshen Rubber. I am passionate about lifelong learning and am a past board member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Dayton. I’m a member of the Centerville/Kettering Kiwanis and attend Incarnation Church.