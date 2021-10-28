Name: Bill Serr

City of Residence: Centerville, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Centerville City Council

Campaign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PalcherRauSerrforCentervilleCityCouncil/

Why should you be elected?

I am experienced and have earned the trust of Centerville voters. I work well in a collaborative environment with other Council members, City staff, and citizens. When I joined the Council six years ago I brought with me the knowledge gained through serving 24 years as the chief executive of Graceworks Lutheran Services, a large organization with over 1,200 employees, more than 1,600 residents at approximately 50 locations (including Bethany Village in Centerville), and a budget almost three times that of the City of Centerville. I experienced success in providing essential services to large groups of consumers and meeting customer service expectations. I necessarily developed skills to balance competing interests when differences arise. I successfully managed large capital projects from the master planning stage to completion of over $100 million cumulatively of construction. My background as an Attorney and undergraduate studies in political science has provided an understanding of how government works and a framework for merging my skills with the needs of the City Council. I am a visionary leader with proficiency in strategic planning and good process orientation to accomplish big picture goals. I am a logical thinker with a strong belief system in distinguishing right from wrong. Above all, I have a passion for community service and great love for the City of Centerville where I have lived, worked, and raised a family.

What are you top three priorities?

1. Support economic development to create jobs and enhance quality of life, including implementation of the Uptown Master Plan and strengthening other commercial centers 2. Enhance quality of life for all residents by supporting high quality city services and road improvements, refreshing our neighborhoods, and working on a regional basis to create more livable and equitable communities. Centerville must improve the appeal of residential neighborhoods and promote new housing choices to meet changing demographic and market needs. 3. Support advancement in acquiring technology that creates efficiency for staff and enhances performance of the police department, while also providing direct access to city services by citizens.

Biography:

Resident of Centerville/Washington Township for 35 years; native of Columbus, Ohio; B.A., J.D., The Ohio State University; licensed Attorney since 1975; former partner, Smith & Schnacke law firm; President Emeritus and retired Chief Executive Officer (24 years), Graceworks Lutheran Services, including Bethany Village in Centerville; Wife of 40 years, Susan; 3 adult children and 2 grandchildren; Chair, First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton; Board and Executive Committee member, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission; secretary, Steering Committee, MVRPC Institute for Livable and Equitable Communities; member and past congregational president, Epiphany Lutheran Church.