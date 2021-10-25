Name: Philip Baldwin

City of Residence: Cedarville, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Cedar-Cliff Local School Board

Why should you be elected?

I will provide transparency with the school board to the community and parents of our district. I will work solely on behalf of our students, parents and tax payers of our district.

Top Three Priorities:

Quarantine of healthy students.

Masking of our students.

Transparency of school board business to the students, parents and tax payers.

Biography:

I am 47 years old. I have lived in Cedarville my entire life. I attended Cedarville schools K-12. My wife and I have been married for 24 years. We have two sons. Hunter who graduated from Cedarville high school this past May. He now attends the University of Mount Union, where he is majoring in Mechanical Engineering and playing football. Chase is our youngest son, who attends Cedarville high school and is a sophomore. I am a third generation farmer and operate the family farm with my family and cousin Scott Baldwin. We raise corn, soybeans and wheat, and we also raise beef cattle.