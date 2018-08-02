Campaign: Obama endorses Cordray for governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cordray-Sutton campaign said Wednesday it landed a significant endorsement.

In a release, the Cordray-Sutton campaign said President Barack Obama announced his endorsement of the Cordray-Sutton ticket for governor.

Obama appointed the former Ohio attorney general to be the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau created after the 2008 Wall Street meltdown.

“I’m proud to endorse Rich Cordray and Betty Sutton for Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Ohio. For the better part of three decades, Rich has consistently fought to reward hard work and responsibility, and to make Ohio and this country fairer for everybody.

“As Ohio’s attorney general, he protected consumers, retirees, and small business owners. That’s why I chose Rich to serve as America’s top consumer watchdog, and because of his efforts, Americans everywhere are better off.

“He recovered $12 billion from unscrupulous behavior on Wall Street and put that money back in the pockets of 30 million Americans. Ohioans have already seen the difference that Rich Cordray can make for working families. I ask them to join me in supporting his election as Ohio’s next Governor,” continued Obama.