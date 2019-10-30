Brookville Mayoral Candidate: Chuck Letner

Breaking News
Name: Chuck Letner

City of Residence: Brookville

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mayor

Why should you be elected?

I’ve lived in Brookville most of my life. I know what makes Brookville the City that it is. 12 years as a Council Member. Mayor as of May 5, 2019.

Top Three Priorities:

  • Tornado recovery and clean-up
  • Rebuilding and redeveloping the affected areas of the tornadoes
  • Economic retention and development

Biography:

12 years as a City Council member. Currently Mayor of the Great City of Brookville. 1977 graduate of Brookville high School

