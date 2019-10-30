Brookville Mayoral Candidate: Chuck Letner

Name: Chuck Letner
City of Residence: Brookville
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Sought: Mayor
Why should you be elected?
I’ve lived in Brookville most of my life. I know what makes Brookville the City that it is. 12 years as a Council Member. Mayor as of May 5, 2019.
Top Three Priorities:
- Tornado recovery and clean-up
- Rebuilding and redeveloping the affected areas of the tornadoes
- Economic retention and development
Biography:
12 years as a City Council member. Currently Mayor of the Great City of Brookville. 1977 graduate of Brookville high School